U.S. Air Force Awards AIM $4.9M for Fully Autonomous Base Construction and Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR)

AIM’s fully autonomous bulldozers and excavators will be deployed by the Air Force to remotely construct bases and airfields in remote and inaccessible terrain

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIM, the world’s first embodied AI platform for heavy machinery, today announced $4.9M in contracts with the U.S. Air Force for remote base and airfield construction and repair. AIM's AI platform enables the fully autonomous operations needed for Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) operations.

AIM’s AI-powered platform for heavy machinery brings speed and resilience, enabling machines to operate without human oversight for repairs, construction, and maintenance of runways, terrains, and bases. AIM’s technology also allows for real-time mapping of landscapes, automated navigation and driving to include both GPS/waypoint enabled/denied, detailed data and analytics, and intelligently linked vehicle operations for simultaneous work to not only optimize speed and efficiency but to make operations more precise.

“Airfields and remote bases are critical to our national security but their construction is often reliant on putting soldiers and airmen into harm’s way,” said Adam Sadilek, CEO and Founder of AIM, “The AIM platform not only allows for fully remote RADR operations, it enables the construction of bases in remote locations where dropping heavy machinery by parachute is the only way in.” AIM technology also reduces the human footprint needed to complete the missions and be sustained in a contested logistics environment.

For RADR operations, AIM-enabled machines first conduct a rapid damage assessment using a suite of high-tech sensors to create a 3D map of the airfield. Then, the fully autonomous machines remove hazardous debris and ordinance without putting U.S. airmen in harm’s way. Finally, AIM-enabled bulldozers and excavators repair the airfield and remotely return it to operation.

“Efficient and safe construction and infrastructure development are the backbone of all military operations,” said Brigadier General, U.S. Army, Retired Duke DeLuca, an AIM advisor and former senior Army engineer leader in multiple wars and in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “AIM autonomy vastly improves effectiveness and productivity while reducing risk, enhances reliability in all weather and all environments, and offers the US the ability to rapidly retrofit and autonomously employ existing equipment in deployment regions globally, magnifying capability while reducing transport demands.”

AIM is automating construction and mining with the world’s first embodied AI platform for heavy machinery. The AIM platform transforms existing earthmoving machinery, regardless of brand, age, or size, into fully autonomous fleets that achieve maximum safety and productivity at mining, construction, and defense sites globally. Built by engineers from Waymo, Google, SpaceX, and Tesla, AIM is on a mission to enable scalable earthmoving for critical infrastructure, climate resilience, and planetary terraforming. For more information, visit aim.vision.

