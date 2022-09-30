<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Tyvak International Vice President of Programs Margherita Cardi to Present at University of Padova 800th Anniversary Celebration

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Tyvak International SRL, a leading European nano and microsatellite provider based in Torino, Italy, today announced its participation in the University of Padova’s 800th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, October 1 at 5:00 p.m. CEST. As part of the celebration, Tyvak International’s Vice President of Programs and Program Manager for the Hera Milani satellite, Margherita Cardi, will present on the NASA and ESA Join Forces to Defend Earth from Asteroids: The DART and Hera Missions panel.


The presentation will delve into the value and implications of the Hera Milani mission. Cardi will present alongside Professor Monica Lazzarin, Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Padova; Patrick Michel, Director of Research at Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique; Ettore Perozzi, Space Situational Awareness at Italian Space Agency; Paul Abell, Chief Scientist for Small Body Exploration, NASA; Ian Carnelli, Hera Program Manager, ESA; and Professor Michele Lavagna of the Politecnico di Milano. Dr. Rossella Spiga of the Astrophysical Italian Institute will moderate the panel.

About Tyvak International

Tyvak International SRL, a subsidiary of Terran Orbital Corporation, is a leading European nano and microsatellite provider, based in Torino, Italy. A front runner in miniaturization and specialized in execution and delivery, Tyvak International is contract Prime of European Space Agency for the Milani mission, coordinating a team of 12 entities, universities, research centers, and enterprises in Italy and across all Europe. Learn more at www.tyvak.eu.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP), is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

