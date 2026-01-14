Tyler Technologies to Participate in January and February Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TYL #TylerTech--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in two investor conferences in January and February 2026.
Conference
Date
Time and Place
Participant(s)
28th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Jan. 15
11:45 a.m.-12:25 p.m. ET
fireside chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment
Virtual
Brian Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer
Baird Silicon Slopes Technology Summit
Feb. 26
Fireside chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment
Waldorf Astoria Hotel
Park City, Utah
Brian Miller
A live webcast of the Needham fireside chat will be accessible at: https://investors.tylertech.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.
About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 45,000 successful installations across 15,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
