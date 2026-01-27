TWG AI Becomes Official Partner of Andretti Global, Bringing AI to Competitive Motorsport

TWG AI brings systems-level AI to the world’s most demanding competitive motorsports arenas

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TWG AI, the advanced intelligence division of TWG Global, has been named the Official Artificial Intelligence Partner of Andretti Global under a strategic multi-series partnership. The collaboration includes primary partnerships in both the INDYCAR SERIES and Formula E, with TWG AI serving as the primary partner of the No. 26 Honda, piloted by Will Power in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and the primary partner of Andretti Global’s two-car Formula E program. TWG AI will also serve as an associate partner on the No. 27 and No. 28 INDYCAR SERIES entries, driven by Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson, in the 2026 season.

TWG AI is pioneering enterprise-level AI integration, and in partnership with Andretti Global, TWG AI is embedding secure systems across the Andretti Global organization, unifying data, human expertise and institutional knowledge to help teams learn faster, anticipate outcomes and act with confidence at scale.

“This partnership is rooted in curiosity, trust and a shared commitment to pushing what’s possible,” said Jill Gregory, President of Andretti Global. “We see tremendous opportunity in continuing to integrate intelligence in ways that support our people, our teams and our competitive goals, while also opening new commercial and operational pathways for the future.”

Initiated at the end of the 2025 INDYCAR SERIES season, the collaboration establishes a foundation for deeper integration across competition and commercial operations, focused on developing custom, motorsports-specific solutions built for real-time decision making, razor-thin margins and execution under pressure.

“What began as a high-conviction technical integration,” said Drew Cukor, President of TWG AI, “is evolving into a long-term partnership aimed at redefining how AI becomes a performance multiplier, proving that racing is a model for modern enterprise in its most extreme form.”

An Intelligent INDYCAR SERIES Edge

As primary partner of the No. 26 Honda, TWG AI will work closely with two-time INDYCAR SERIES Champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Power to explore how intelligence can enhance preparation, strategy and execution over time. The INDYCAR SERIES veteran will serve a key role in translating intelligence into outcomes, integrating real-time insight, predictive modeling and continuous feedback loops directly into race-day execution.

“Racing is about making the right decisions at the right moment, with no margin for hesitation,” Power said. “The partnership with TWG AI is focused on building intelligence that actually fits how we race. We can embed intelligence into every competitive decision we make and create tools that help the team perform when it matters most.”

Innovation at the Heart of Formula E

Built on cutting-edge technology and constant innovation, Formula E provides a natural platform for TWG AI’s advanced intelligence capabilities. Andretti Formula E, led by Season 9 World Champion Jake Dennis and Formula 2 standout Felipe Drugovich, pairs championship pedigree with a relentless focus on performance and innovation.

“Formula E is a proving ground for innovation, and our partnership with TWG AI allows us to apply advanced intelligence across our operations,” said Roger Griffiths, Team Principal of Andretti Formula E. “Collaborating with TWG AI will help us make better decisions based on more credible information in real time, and with Jake Dennis and Felipe Drugovich behind the wheel, we’re focused on pushing the limits with TWG AI’s technology to gain every possible edge on track.”

About TWG AI

TWG AI is an enterprise AI company working across finance, insurance and sports, delivering end-to-end proprietary intelligence systems that translate complex data into strategic advantage, accelerating pathways to innovation and scale that drive measurable business impact.

Learn more at twg.ai

About Andretti Global

Andretti Global, part of the TWG Motorsports portfolio, is a leading racing organization competing in INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT and Formula E. With more than 300 race wins, multiple series championships and decades of success across premier racing categories, Andretti Global is built on a legacy of innovation, teamwork and competitive spirit. The team continues to push performance forward while representing the best of American motorsport on the world stage.

Learn more at AndrettiGlobal.com.

