TVB Holds First Hybrid Forward Conference for Thousands of Local TV Broadcasters, Media Agencies and Marketers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BroadcastTV–TVB’s 2022 Forward Conference will take place virtually on September 22, 2022 and deliver a state-of-the art multi-dimensional experience. The virtual conference will bring together attendees from across the U.S., including local broadcast television, media ad agencies, key ad categories, measurement, and AdTech to discuss the present and future of local television.

In addition to the virtual conference, TVB is hosting a live Executive Summit at Chelsea Piers in New York City for executive leadership of TVB-member broadcast groups, rep firms and media agencies, to also take place on September 22nd. This intimate, exclusive event will feature keynote speakers and sessions including political, automotive, sports betting, NextGen TV and more.

The Executive Summit content will be live-streamed as the General Session for the virtual Forward Conference. The afternoon virtual content will also feature a DEI keynote plus include five tracks of thought leader sessions addressing business development strategies, ad categories, measurement, media tech and cross-platform selling/buying.

“The Forward Conference and live Executive Summit is a unique opportunity for the industry to engage with and hear from the leaders at the forefront of change in local broadcast TV. Broadcast group, media agency and marketing executives come together to share cutting edge thought leadership about key issues including measurement, NextGen TV, local OTT/CTV, advertising categories and more,” said Steve Lanzano, President & CEO of TVB, “This year’s conference will emphasize the essential role local broadcast TV plays in reaching and connecting with viewers, their communities, and consumers across all platforms.”

Speakers include:

Kelly Abcarian, EVP, Measurement & Impact, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCU

Gregory Aston, Chief Research Officer, Media Intelligence, Kantar

Catherine Badalamente, President & CEO, Graham Media Group

Michael Beach, CEO, Cross Screen Media

Mark Beck, CIO, Cox Media Group

Lindsay Bollenbach, Director, Advertising, Mohegan Sun

Craig Broitman, EVP, COO, Katz Television Group

Cole Bruner, President, Buska Wealth Management

Ed Busby, Chief Strategy Officer, TEGNA

Joseph Cerone, EVP, Local Investment, Zenith

Tracy Chavez, EVP, Director of Investment Operations, Publicis Media

Tom Cox, President, Premion

Paris Dennard, Former National Spokesperson & Director of Black Media Affairs, Republican National Committee

Kathy Doyle, EVP, Managing Director, Local Investment, MAGNA Global

Rick Ducey, Managing Director, BIA Advisory Services

Missy Evenson, VP Sales, Local Media, Scripps

Denise Galiber, VP, Director of Sales, Katz Media Group

Sara Gallegos, Sr. Director, New Business Development, Scripps

Adam Gaynor, Chief Revenue Officer & Interim President, Gamut

Adam Gerber, Executive Director, US Investment Strategy, GroupM

Bill Hague, EVP, Media Strategy Group, Magid

Ann Hailer, President, CoxReps

Catherine Herkovic, EVP, Managing Director, Local Television, Nielsen

Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore

Jennifer Hungerbuhler, EVP, Head of Local Video and Audio Investment, Dentsu

Stan Knott, COO, Standard Media

Nancy Larkin, EVP, Managing Partner LocalOne, Horizon Media

Bob Liodice, CEO, ANA

Shawn Makhijani, SVP, Business Development & Strategy, NBCU Television and NBC Spot On

Patrick Manzi, PhD, Chief Economist, NADA

Julio Marenghi, President, Sales, CBS News and Stations

Eric Mathewson, Founder & CEO, WideOrbit

Dr. Mary Murphy, Professor, Indiana University and Founder, Equity Accelerator

Deb McDermott, CEO, Standard Media Group

Ed McLoughlin, Managing Director, Madhive

Becky Meyer, SVP, National Sales, Gray Television

Eric Meyrowitz, EVP, Hearst Television

Debra OConnell, President of Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

Steve Passwaiter, VP, Growth & Strategy, Media Intelligence, Kantar/CMAG

Jenifer Peischel, SVP/Exec. Director, Local Investment, RPA

Bradley Perseke, Partner, GMMB

Karthik Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Nielsen

Monica Mellier Reagan, Group Media Director, Team One Advertising

Antonio Roman, Regional President, Eastern Region, Univision, TelevisaUnivision

Anne Schelle, Managing Director, Pearl TV

Ben Tatta, Chief Commercial Officer, Operative

Russell Wager, VP, Marketing, Kia America

Paul Winn, Managing Partner, Smart Media Group

Jennifer Witte, SVP, Director, Video Investment, Horizon Next

Last year, TVB recreated their annual Forward conference, virtually, and attracted nearly 5,000 registrants – broadcast TV c-suite and senior leadership, media agency and brand executives, mid to senior-level media planners and buyers and sales executives.

Participating broadcasters include: ABC Owned Television Stations, Allen Media Group, American Spirit Media, Bonneville International, CBS News and Stations, Cox Media Group, CoxReps, Fox TV Stations, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Griffin Communications, Hearst Television, Heartland Media, Hubbard Broadcasting, Katz Television Group, Morgan Murphy Media, NBCUniversal Local, Nexstar Media Group, Sagamore Hill Broadcasting, Scripps, Standard Media, TEGNA and Univision.

As in years past, the following awards will be announced: TVB Excellence Awards Honoring Career Achievement and Agency of the Year, the NEXT awards celebrating Tomorrow’s Media Leaders in media sales and buying, and the Ad Council’s 2022 Catalyst Award, presented by Lisa Sherman, President & CEO, Ad Council.

About TVB

TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s local broadcast television industry. Its members include U.S. television stations, television broadcast groups, advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters, and associate members. TVB actively promotes local media marketing solutions to the advertising community and works to develop advertising dollars for the medium’s multiple platforms, including on-air, online, and mobile. TVB provides a diverse variety of tools and resources, including its website, to support its members and to help advertisers make the best use of local ad dollars. For more information, visit www.tvb.org.

