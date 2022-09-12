TVB Holds First Hybrid Forward Conference for Thousands of Local TV Broadcasters, Media Agencies and Marketers

Leaders at Comscore, GroupM, Kantar/CMAG, MAGNA Global, Mohegan Sun, NADA, Nielsen, Pearl TV to speak at Forward 2022
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BroadcastTV–TVB’s 2022 Forward Conference will take place virtually on September 22, 2022 and deliver a state-of-the art multi-dimensional experience. The virtual conference will bring together attendees from across the U.S., including local broadcast television, media ad agencies, key ad categories, measurement, and AdTech to discuss the present and future of local television.
In addition to the virtual conference, TVB is hosting a live Executive Summit at Chelsea Piers in New York City for executive leadership of TVB-member broadcast groups, rep firms and media agencies, to also take place on September 22nd. This intimate, exclusive event will feature keynote speakers and sessions including political, automotive, sports betting, NextGen TV and more.
The Executive Summit content will be live-streamed as the General Session for the virtual Forward Conference. The afternoon virtual content will also feature a DEI keynote plus include five tracks of thought leader sessions addressing business development strategies, ad categories, measurement, media tech and cross-platform selling/buying.
“The Forward Conference and live Executive Summit is a unique opportunity for the industry to engage with and hear from the leaders at the forefront of change in local broadcast TV. Broadcast group, media agency and marketing executives come together to share cutting edge thought leadership about key issues including measurement, NextGen TV, local OTT/CTV, advertising categories and more,” said Steve Lanzano, President & CEO of TVB, “This year’s conference will emphasize the essential role local broadcast TV plays in reaching and connecting with viewers, their communities, and consumers across all platforms.”
Speakers include:
- Kelly Abcarian, EVP, Measurement & Impact, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCU
- Gregory Aston, Chief Research Officer, Media Intelligence, Kantar
- Catherine Badalamente, President & CEO, Graham Media Group
- Michael Beach, CEO, Cross Screen Media
- Mark Beck, CIO, Cox Media Group
- Lindsay Bollenbach, Director, Advertising, Mohegan Sun
- Craig Broitman, EVP, COO, Katz Television Group
- Cole Bruner, President, Buska Wealth Management
- Ed Busby, Chief Strategy Officer, TEGNA
- Joseph Cerone, EVP, Local Investment, Zenith
- Tracy Chavez, EVP, Director of Investment Operations, Publicis Media
- Tom Cox, President, Premion
- Paris Dennard, Former National Spokesperson & Director of Black Media Affairs, Republican National Committee
- Kathy Doyle, EVP, Managing Director, Local Investment, MAGNA Global
- Rick Ducey, Managing Director, BIA Advisory Services
- Missy Evenson, VP Sales, Local Media, Scripps
- Denise Galiber, VP, Director of Sales, Katz Media Group
- Sara Gallegos, Sr. Director, New Business Development, Scripps
- Adam Gaynor, Chief Revenue Officer & Interim President, Gamut
- Adam Gerber, Executive Director, US Investment Strategy, GroupM
- Bill Hague, EVP, Media Strategy Group, Magid
- Ann Hailer, President, CoxReps
- Catherine Herkovic, EVP, Managing Director, Local Television, Nielsen
- Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore
- Jennifer Hungerbuhler, EVP, Head of Local Video and Audio Investment, Dentsu
- Stan Knott, COO, Standard Media
- Nancy Larkin, EVP, Managing Partner LocalOne, Horizon Media
- Bob Liodice, CEO, ANA
- Shawn Makhijani, SVP, Business Development & Strategy, NBCU Television and NBC Spot On
- Patrick Manzi, PhD, Chief Economist, NADA
- Julio Marenghi, President, Sales, CBS News and Stations
- Eric Mathewson, Founder & CEO, WideOrbit
- Dr. Mary Murphy, Professor, Indiana University and Founder, Equity Accelerator
- Deb McDermott, CEO, Standard Media Group
- Ed McLoughlin, Managing Director, Madhive
- Becky Meyer, SVP, National Sales, Gray Television
- Eric Meyrowitz, EVP, Hearst Television
- Debra OConnell, President of Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution
- Steve Passwaiter, VP, Growth & Strategy, Media Intelligence, Kantar/CMAG
- Jenifer Peischel, SVP/Exec. Director, Local Investment, RPA
- Bradley Perseke, Partner, GMMB
- Karthik Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Nielsen
- Monica Mellier Reagan, Group Media Director, Team One Advertising
- Antonio Roman, Regional President, Eastern Region, Univision, TelevisaUnivision
- Anne Schelle, Managing Director, Pearl TV
- Ben Tatta, Chief Commercial Officer, Operative
- Russell Wager, VP, Marketing, Kia America
- Paul Winn, Managing Partner, Smart Media Group
- Jennifer Witte, SVP, Director, Video Investment, Horizon Next
Last year, TVB recreated their annual Forward conference, virtually, and attracted nearly 5,000 registrants – broadcast TV c-suite and senior leadership, media agency and brand executives, mid to senior-level media planners and buyers and sales executives.
Participating broadcasters include: ABC Owned Television Stations, Allen Media Group, American Spirit Media, Bonneville International, CBS News and Stations, Cox Media Group, CoxReps, Fox TV Stations, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Griffin Communications, Hearst Television, Heartland Media, Hubbard Broadcasting, Katz Television Group, Morgan Murphy Media, NBCUniversal Local, Nexstar Media Group, Sagamore Hill Broadcasting, Scripps, Standard Media, TEGNA and Univision.
As in years past, the following awards will be announced: TVB Excellence Awards Honoring Career Achievement and Agency of the Year, the NEXT awards celebrating Tomorrow’s Media Leaders in media sales and buying, and the Ad Council’s 2022 Catalyst Award, presented by Lisa Sherman, President & CEO, Ad Council.
Join the conversation by tweeting with the hashtag #TVBForward22. For a full list of speakers and sneak-peeks into the virtual experience, follow @TVBTweets or visit online at https://www.tvb.org/conferences/forward-conference-2022/.
Media partners include Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, Radio + Television Business Report, Spots-n-Dots, and TVNewsCheck.
