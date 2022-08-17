TuxCare Wins Gold in 2022 International Business Awards

Recognizes leadership in cybersecurity, vulnerability patch management

Winners to be celebrated during gala banquet in London on October 15

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced it brought home top honors in the 19th Annual International Business Awards®.

Landing a gold Stevie Award for Company of Year in the computer services category, the company was recognized for its leadership in patch management and ongoing growth with more than 1,500 enterprise customers that rely on TuxCare for live patching and other services.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

The 2022 International Business Awards received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories. Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the program’s first live awards ceremony since 2019.

“We’re thrilled that we’re able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year,” said Maggie Miller, president at the Stevie Awards. “This year’s class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we’ve ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London.”

“TuxCare is proud that some of the most discerning organizations around the world choose us to consistently and cost-effectively provide vulnerability patch management and extended lifecycle support services,” said Jim Jackson, President and Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “This international award underscores our commitment to serving not only as the world’s top innovator in our space, but also as a provider of top-notch customer service that’s routinely praised by customers in all corners of the globe.”

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About TuxCare

TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploits. Through its automated live security patching solutions and long-term support services for Linux and open source software, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to tuxcare.com.

