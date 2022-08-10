TuxCare Launches PHP Extended Lifecycle Support Service

New offering helps organizations cost-effectively remain compliant and protected

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced general availability of its new PHP Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) service.

A commonly used, open-source scripting language, PHP is prevalent among web applications as well as widely used content management systems such as WordPress. TuxCare’s new PHP Extended Lifecycle Support services arm organizations with the convenience and protection associated with ongoing updates for PHP language-level security issues.

“Through this launch of our new PHP ELS service, TuxCare once again positions itself as a leading innovator that’s committed to providing powerful combinations of convenience and security for developers – enabling organizations to continue using existing code while still maintaining a strong security posture in regard to language-level vulnerabilities,” said Jim Jackson, President and Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “We’re pleased to provide this cost-savings and the peace of mind that language functionality can be easily maintained.”

TuxCare’s PHP ELS supports PHP 5 and onward. The service is also set to include support for some of the most widely used PHP libraries. For more information, click here.

About TuxCare

Providing enterprise-grade automation for Linux, TuxCare provides unmatched levels of efficiency for developers, IT security managers and Linux server administrators seeking to affordably simplify and enhance their operations. TuxCare’s Linux kernel live security patching as well as its standard and enhanced support services help secure and support on over one million production workloads. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, TuxCare is relied upon by some of the world’s most discerning organizations, including technology leaders, financial institutions, government agencies, service providers, oil and gas companies and renowned higher education institutions. Visit tuxcare.com.

Contacts

TuxCare Contact:

marketing@tuxcare.com