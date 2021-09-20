Turtle Beach’s Redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 Powered Multiplatform Gaming Headset Is Now Available at Retailers Worldwide

Hear Big. Win Big. The Amplified Recon 200 Gen 2 Multiplatform Gaming Headset Delivers Even More Features and Functionality for the Same $59.95 MSRP

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR—Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), a global leader in gaming accessories and best-selling console gaming audio brand, today announced that the redesigned Recon™ 200 Gen 2 powered gaming headset is now available at participating retailers worldwide. Successor to the original best-selling Recon 200, the Gen 2 is available in black, white, and an all-new midnight blue color. The Gen 2 edition builds on the strengths of the original Recon 200 while offering gamers more features and functionality for the same $59.95 MSRP. The Recon 200 Gen 2’s sound is driven by powerful 40mm speakers that deliver amplified audio, and it’s rechargeable 12-hour battery unleashes even more immersive features like Bass Boost and Variable Mic Monitoring. Gamers will also enjoy new softer memory foam cushions that include Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology, and a new headband design with added rigidity and durability. The Recon 200 Gen 2 works great with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PS5™ and PS4™, Nintendo Switch™, as well as with compatible PCs and mobile devices with a 3.5mm jack.





“The Recon 200 Gen 2’s blend of powerful audio performance, comfort, and multiplatform compatibility at $59.95 should place it atop any headset list for players looking to upgrade their gaming experience,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We already had a beloved set of core features on the original Recon 200, and with the updated Gen 2 design we have even more features for the same MSRP that made the original so attractive. Gamers will have a hard time finding another headset at this price point that competes with what Recon 200 Gen 2 brings to the table.”

The Recon 200 Gen 2’s 12-hour battery and powerful 40mm speakers offer a booming, amplified soundstage enhanced by features like always-on Bass Boost for deep lows, and the headset supports spatial sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos1, DTS Headphone:X1, and Sony 3D Audio. The Recon 200 Gen 2 also includes Variable Mic Monitoring so gamers can hear and adjust the volume of their voice in the headset to avoid shouting. 12-hours can go by quickly though, so the Recon 200 Gen 2 can keep delivering game audio without power in passive mode2 that delivers basic headset functionality. Additionally, the Recon 200 Gen 2’s rapid charge battery means that 15-minutes of charging will give gamers up to one and a half hours of powerful amplified game audio.

Whether chatting with teammates or trash-talking the enemy, the Recon 200 Gen 2’s high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic captures all communications loud and clear. Gamers will also feel the Recon 200 Gen 2’s redesigned comfort with ultra-soft memory foam ear cushions and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology, wrapped in athletic fabric to keep ears cool and senses sharp. Additionally, the reinforced metal headband returns in the Gen 2 with enhanced styling and added rigidity, while maintaining its lightweight and flexible structure. With a simple flip of a switch, the Recon 200 Gen 2 works with Xbox or PlayStation® consoles, and more.

1Dolby Atmos and DTS:X: may require additional purchases, app downloads, and supported hardware.

2The Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 powered gaming headset is designed to provide basic functionality if the battery runs out. You will still be able to hear audio without power, but features like Bass Boost and Mic Monitoring will not be available, and the microphone may not work with some controllers. To ensure full functionality and the optimal experience, please keep your headset charged.

