Turtle Beach’s Hyper-Portable Atom Controller Is a Unique Two-Piece Mobile Controller With Perfect Grips – Now Available

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR–Best-selling gaming headset and leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced the launch of the Turtle Beach® Atom™ Controller, the brand’s new hyper-portable mobile gaming controller. The Atom Controller is an easily packable and portable mobile gaming controller with a unique design. The Atom’s two ergonomic grip modules fit nearly every size Android 8.0+ smartphone, and adjustable spring-loaded clamps ensure there is no need to remove phone cases. The two Atom modules stay connected wirelessly to perform as a single unit when gaming using Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4GHz wireless link, while low-latency Bluetooth® guarantees a lag-free connection with Android smartphones when cloud gaming on Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Steam Link, and more. When it’s time to stow-and-go, the two Atom modules magnetically connect to easily fit in a pocket or in its included carrying case.





An exclusive Designed for Xbox Atom Controller is available in Black and Yellow and features the Xbox Guide button plus a complimentary 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate*. The Atom Controller also comes in Black and Teal and Red versions, and all three colorways are available today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide for $99.99 MSRP.

“Mobile gaming is an increasingly larger share of overall gaming, and our Atom Controller lets mobile gamers enjoy their favorite games with grips that feel great in their hands, and it’s easy to pack and go,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We’re driven by the continued great reception to our growing controller portfolio, which pushes us to create additional products that stand out and deliver an advantage. Beyond its unique packable design, the Atom’s ergonomic grips are thicker and more robust than what’s currently on the market, providing extended comfort while gaming and an overall great feeling in-hand so you can focus on winning.”

The Atom Controller brings the familiar console-style controller feel to mobile gamers, and the ergonomic handles keep hands relaxed and comfortable for hours. A reliable 20-hour battery charges up in just over two hours, and the upcoming Atom Controller companion app will let gamers configure additional features and search for new games.

The complete list of Atom Controller features includes:

Complimentary Xbox Game Pass Ultimate*: Includes a 1-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving players access to an expansive library of games that work perfectly with the Atom Controller .



*Complimentary subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is only available with the Designed for Xbox Atom Controller in Black and Yellow.

Includes a 1-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving players access to an expansive library of games that work perfectly with the . Compact & Comfortable: Magnetically connects into a compact, convenient shape to fit in a pocket, or in its included carrying bag. Plus, an ergonomic handle shape and console-style controls provide a familiar console experience for mobile.

Magnetically connects into a compact, convenient shape to fit in a pocket, or in its included carrying bag. Plus, an ergonomic handle shape and console-style controls provide a familiar console experience for mobile. Low-Latency Connectivity: Connects lag-free to Android 8.0+ phones via low-latency Bluetooth, while the two independent modules connect to each other using Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4 GHz wireless link.

Connects lag-free to Android 8.0+ phones via low-latency Bluetooth, while the two independent modules connect to each other using Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4 GHz wireless link. Built for Cloud Gaming: Take the console experience on-the-go and play familiar mobile games on the cloud using Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now Steam Link, and more.

Take the console experience on-the-go and play familiar mobile games on the cloud using Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now Steam Link, and more. Console Level Controls: Equipped with full-size thumb sticks, a D-Pad, bumpers, triggers, and ABXY buttons, plus view and menu buttons for precise responsive controls on any cloud streaming title. The Designed for Xbox version also has an Xbox Guide button.

Equipped with full-size thumb sticks, a D-Pad, bumpers, triggers, and ABXY buttons, plus view and menu buttons for precise responsive controls on any cloud streaming title. The Designed for Xbox version also has an Xbox Guide button. Adjustable Phone Clamps: A unique two-piece controller design has integrated phone clamps with a depth range of 67-92 mm, snugly fitting any size Android smartphone while in its case.

A unique two-piece controller design has integrated phone clamps with a depth range of 67-92 mm, snugly fitting any size Android smartphone while in its case. More Gaming, Less Charging: Each controller module is powered by its own battery, providing 20-hours total battery life on a single charge. Recharge in just 2.5 hours using the supplied USB-C cable.

Each controller module is powered by its own battery, providing 20-hours total battery life on a single charge. Recharge in just 2.5 hours using the supplied USB-C cable. Ergonomic Design: A comfortable shape with familiar console controls keeps hands comfortable over long gaming sessions.

A comfortable shape with familiar console controls keeps hands comfortable over long gaming sessions. Atom Companion App: Download the upcoming Atom Controller companion app from the Play Store to configure additional features, discover new games to play, and update firmware.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach controllers, gaming headsets, simulation products, and other gaming accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

