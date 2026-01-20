Tungsten Automation Invests in Innovation and Agentic AI with Key Executive Hires

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tungsten Automation Corporation, a global leader in AI‑powered document and workflow automation, today announced three key additions to its executive leadership team: Danielle Weinblatt as Chief Product Officer, Adam Field as Chief AI Officer, and Ryan Hubbard as Executive Vice President and Head of Research & Development. These appointments underscore the company’s commitment to advancing its AI‑first product vision and delivering breakthrough innovation for customers worldwide.

Danielle Weinblatt is a seasoned product leader known for building and scaling transformative enterprise solutions. Most recently Chief Product Officer at SAP Taulia, she led the development of cloud‑native integrations and next‑generation payment capabilities adopted by many of the world’s largest organizations. Her prior leadership roles at 24/7 Software and Entelo, along with her experience founding ConveyIQ, highlight her ability to turn bold ideas into category‑defining products. Danielle holds an MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School and a BS with High Honors from Cornell University.

As Chief Product Officer, Danielle will lead the end‑to‑end product vision, strategy, and roadmap for Tungsten Automation’s AI‑powered platform. She will oversee product management, design, and user experience, ensuring the company delivers intuitive, cloud‑native solutions that help customers automate complex workflows with greater speed and intelligence. Danielle will also partner closely with customers and cross‑functional teams to accelerate innovation cycles, expand the company’s AI capabilities, and bring new products to market that set the standard for the industry.

Adam Field, a leader with Tungsten Automation for the past four years, is now dedicated to Agentic AI as the company's first Chief AI Officer. He will be responsible for enhancing AI capabilities across the portfolio, accelerating AI adoption by Tungsten Automation teams, and improving efficiency and decision-making to help customers realize tangible business results. He will also accelerate AI growth through ecosystem partnerships, developer engagement, and strategic M&A.

Ryan Hubbard joins Tungsten Automation with more than 20 years of experience founding, scaling, and leading high‑growth software companies, including eVariant, YellowHammer, and Updater. He has successfully built high-performance engineering organizations at scale and is widely recognized for his expertise in AI‑driven development and modern software practices. Ryan is a graduate of the University of Connecticut.

As Executive Vice President and Head of Research & Development, Ryan will guide the company’s global engineering and R&D organization, driving the technical strategy behind Tungsten Automation’s next generation of AI‑first solutions. He will be responsible for advancing the company’s automation and platform engineering initiatives, while scaling modern development practices across distributed teams. Ryan will also focus on strengthening the company’s innovation pipeline while delivering secure, reliable, and high‑performance solutions at enterprise scale.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Danielle and Ryan to Tungsten Automation, and I am very excited for Adam’s new role,” said Peter Hantman, CEO. “Danielle’s product vision, Adam’s ability to harness the power of AI, and Ryan’s technology leadership will be instrumental as we continue our transformation into an AI‑first company. Their expertise strengthens our commitment to deliver innovation and value for our customers.”

About Tungsten Automation

Tungsten Automation (formerly Kofax) is a global leader in intelligent automation software, helping organizations transform information-intensive business processes. Its comprehensive portfolio spans document and workflow automation, PDF and eSignature solutions, and cloud-based print and capture management. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Tungsten serves customers in more than 70 countries.

