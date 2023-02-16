TuneIn Revs Its Engines for the Daytona 500, Start of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary

This Historic Race and the Entire NASCAR Season Is Available for Live Audio Streaming

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, announced today the start of the racing season beginning with the live audio stream of the Daytona 500. Comprehensive NASCAR season coverage is made available through partnerships with Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Performance Racing Network (PRN).

All ears will be focused on the race track on February 19th with the official start of the NASCAR season in Daytona being broadcast on the Motor Racing Network on TuneIn here. Every pulse-pounding turn of this historic 500-mile race will be available to all TuneIn Premium subscribers. Fans old and new will be able to listen to this historic race and the expert commentary that will make the audio experience even more thrilling.

For NASCAR fans across the country, this continued partnership with TuneIn gives unparalleled access to the entire season. Streaming audio access to NASCAR events means that even someone in their car running errands on a Sunday afternoon will still be able to stay connected with the sport they love and the announcer who brings it to life. This is especially convenient if they don’t have access to a local MRN or PRN affiliate radio station. The 2023 NASCAR season on TuneIn breaks the limitations of the screen ensuring listeners don’t have to worry about missing a single moment.

“NASCAR is the premier auto racing institution in the United States. Their races have thrilled and entertained generations of car sports enthusiasts” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “We are proud to help carry this torch into their 75th year by expanding the accessibility of the sport to all who wish to listen. TuneIn has long been synonymous with the automobile from Bluetooth streaming, to EV integration to our history with NASCAR. Simply put, audio and cars go together.”

“There is no better way to kick off NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season than with the 65th running of the ‘Great American Race’ – the Daytona 500,” said Chris Schwartz, President of Motor Racing Network. “And we are so excited to partner with TuneIn and deliver all of the action from the high banks of Daytona through the crowning of our champions at Phoenix Raceway in November to millions of race fans across the globe.”

“Everyone at the Performance Racing Network is excited to partner with TuneIn for another great season of NASCAR race coverage,” said PRN President, Doug Rice. “Our partnership is one of several key ways we’re able to bring race fans all over the world the door-to-door, heart-pounding action of NASCAR.”

TuneIn Premium subscribers will be able to listen to the MRN broadcast of the Daytona 500 on February 19th at 2:30 pm EST on TuneIn, here.

The Performance Racing Network NASCAR broadcast season will begin with live coverage of the Alsco Uniforms 300 on March 4. Performance Racing Network can be accessed on TuneIn by visiting: here.

TuneIn is accessible on over 200 different major platforms and devices. To learn more about TuneIn and its NASCAR integration visit us at www.TuneIn.com.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NHL and English Premier League and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Motor Racing Network:

Motor Racing Network – “The Voice of NASCAR,” now in its 54th year of broadcasting, is a wholly owned subsidiary of NASCAR and is the primary source for NASCAR stock car racing and related audio programming. MRN’s award-winning play-by-play coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is delivered to approximately 500 radio stations nationwide.

About Performance Racing Network

Performance Racing Network (PRN), a subsidiary of Speedway Motorsports, LLC, is one of two NASCAR licensed multi-broadcast radio networks which markets, produces and distributes motorsports programming 365 days a year. PRN broadcasts fourteen NASCAR Cup Series races, thirteen NASCAR Xfinity Series races and co-produces the NASCAR races from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In addition to live race coverage, the network also offers a full lineup of nationally syndicated studio programming including: “Fast Talk presented by Toyota”, “O’Reilly Auto Parts Pit Reporters”, “Garage Pass”, “zMax Racing Country” and “At the Track”. Visit GoPRN.com for more information.

For more information, visit www.MRN.com.

