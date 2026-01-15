Tulip Secures $120M Series D to Give Frontline Workers AI Superpowers

Led by Mitsubishi Electric, the investment brings the company’s valuation to $1.3B, and will accelerate the end of rigid industrial software

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tulip, the leading frontline operations platform, announced today that Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) has invested in and signed a strategic alliance agreement with the company, cementing a strategic commitment to overhaul digital transformation (DX) in manufacturing.

Manufacturers today face dual threats of volatile supply chains and critical labor shortages. Traditional systems and paper-based workarounds are too slow and disconnected for manufacturers to react. Tulip solves this by embedding Artificial Intelligence into frontline operations, enabling rapid problem solving and turning complex data into insight and action.

Through this partnership, Mitsubishi Electric will leverage Tulip’s composable platform to rapidly roll out scalable, AI-driven applications. This move signals a definitive shift away from monolithic software toward agile, human-centric innovation.

Natan Linder, CEO of Tulip Interfaces, Inc., commented, “We believe that people are the most valuable asset in any operation. Our partnership with Mitsubishi Electric solidifies a shared commitment to a human-first digital transformation. We are building modern, composable architectures not to automate people away, but to give them superpowers through practical use of AI. We recognize that technology must work for the operators and the engineers, not the other way around. Together, we will champion the frontline workforce, fostering a spirit of innovation and trust across operations worldwide.”

Satoshi Takeda, Senior Vice President, CDO, and Group President, Digital Innovation of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, said, “Tulip Interfaces’ composable platform development technology will enable us to respond to the speed and flexibility demanded by manufacturing sites. By combining the technologies that both companies possess, we aim to accelerate DX and innovation as well as strengthen our competitiveness beyond the boundaries of the manufacturing industry.”

By the numbers:

In 2025, 43K Tulip apps enabled the work of 60K frontline workers across 1K customer sites in 45 countries

Over the past 3 years, Tulip has grown headcount 135% to +300 employees, and opened offices in Singapore, Munich, Budapest, Tokyo, and Tel Aviv

Over the past two years, customer adoption of new generative AI capabilities and automations grew 364% and 519% respectively

In 2025, Tulip was recognized as a leader in nearly 20 industry analyst reports, including as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Discrete MES and as a Leader in ABI Research's MES for Process Industries Competitive Assessment

Tulip’s Frontline Operations platform provides an AI-native, no-code platform with edge capabilities that connects the people, machines, devices, and systems used in the operations. The company supports global manufacturers like Astrazeneca, Richemont, Stanley Black & Decker, and DMG Mori across a variety of frontline industries including general manufacturing, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, labs, and warehousing.

About Tulip

Tulip, the leader in frontline operations, is helping companies of all sizes and industries equip their workforces with connected, composable, and intelligent tools. With Tulip’s no-code platform, manufacturers can digitize processes, collect real-time data, and drive continuous improvement — by using AI and without writing a line of code. Tulip is headquartered in Somerville, MA, with offices in Munich, Budapest, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and now Tokyo. https://tulip.co

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” The company recorded a revenue of 5,521.7 billion yen (U.S.$ 36.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of \150=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2025

For press inquiries contact press@tulip.co