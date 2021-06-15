Home Business Wire Tufin Expands Market Leadership in Security Policy Automation with Latest Release
Tufin Expands Market Leadership in Security Policy Automation with Latest Release

Release 21-2 advances automation for VMware NSX-T and access decommissioning

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-2, enabling users to accelerate and optimize security and network operations to improve productivity, audit readiness, and security.

As the market leader in security policy automation, Tufin now offers automated access decommissioning that streamlines the process of safely and accurately removing underlying rules and network objects, once access is no longer deemed appropriate or necessary. A typically complicated task, decommissioning access requires visibility into the implications of specific changes to avoid breaking valid connections and disrupting applications. By extending the access request workflow to incorporate automated access decommissioning, customers now have a controlled and well-documented means of removing access, ultimately minimizing the risk for outages while maintaining the highest security posture.

Today’s large enterprises must find a way to not only balance security and agility, but to improve both at the same time,” said Ofer Or, Vice President of Products at Tufin. “Tufin’s market leading policy management solutions turn this demand into reality, and the updates we’ve made with R21-2 continue to meet the needs of these organizations.”

VMware NSX-T Enhancements

As the leading supplier of automated policy management for software-defined networks (SDN), Tufin has further enhanced automation capabilities for VMware NSX-T. The new version supports the VMware best practices by automating use of the “Apply To” field to provide accurate and flexible change automation while avoiding performance issues. Another feature provides greater visibility into tags and their associated NSX-T security groups, allowing users to easily view the content of each security group, create a dynamic list of security groups which match specific rules, and identify rule violations based on the security groups’ content. Finally, R21-2 provides enhanced visibility and advanced search capabilities for VMware NSX-T rules direction. Users can now search for rules using the direction criteria (e.g. find all rules with ‘in’ direction or ‘out’ direction, find rules that have in/out directions, or include no direction).

Other features of R21-2 include:

  • Editing of existing rule comments in access requests and provision changes to all relevant devices. This new capability enables customers to meet compliance standards, makes the rule base more easily readable and improves overall audit-readiness.
  • Automatic Policy Generator (APG) support for Check Point inline layers to tighten overly permissive rules and reduce the attack surface.

Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-2 will be generally available on June 21, 2021. For more information, please visit: https://www.tufin.com/tufin-orchestration-suite

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

