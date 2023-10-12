TTA Wins Five 2023 Brandon Hall Excellence Awards in Leadership Development, Learning and Development, and Future of Work Categories with Clients Grubhub, Moody’s Analytics, Flexco, Operation Smile, and Stratas Foods

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TTA (The Training Associates), a leading provider of learning and development talent and upskilling solutions, has won five Brandon Hall awards. A Brandon Hall Award recognizes organizations for learning and talent, and it is known as the gold standard, often referred to as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.” The 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards recognize best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work.





Below highlights each of the 2023 awards and provides a brief overview of our award-winning partnerships.

Grubhub – Future of Work, Best Program for Upskilling Employees: Grubhub partnered with TTA to create the Just-In-Time Training Program, a scalable solution that addresses organization-wide skills gaps by offering need-based training through recurring cross-functional workshops, enhancing learning outcomes, and cross-departmental collaboration.

Moody’s Analytics – Learning & Development, Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development: Moody’s Analytics partnered with TTA to design and implement a customized eLearning program driven by customer feedback, increased demand, and regulatory changes. The program aimed to educate financial professionals on ESG risk assessment to enhance their strategic decision-making capabilities.

Flexco – Leadership Development, Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Development Program: As part of the leadership development initiative, Flexco assembled a team of external partners including TTA to create and roll out their “Leading Others Program,” a customized leadership development initiative that facilitated practical and effective learning through collaborative cohorts.

Operation Smile – Learning & Development, Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy: Operation Smile partnered with TTA to address the challenge of training new program team members in Sub-Saharan countries, incorporating skills topics such as Accountability, Critical Thinking, Customer Service, and Problem Solving into a 5-day conference.

Stratas Foods – Learning & Development, Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy: Stratas Foods partnered with TTA to develop a Learning Strategy for a 5-year plan to grow their L&D organization. This strategy incorporated learning programs, content development, and training delivery aimed at addressing high-priority, high-impact areas.

“We are honored to be recognized alongside our valued clients with these awards,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA. “We deeply value the importance of the work we do to facilitate positive transformations for organizations and their teams.”

Contacts

Media:



Courtney Osborn



Content Manager



508-439-5330



cosborn@ttacorp.com