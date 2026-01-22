TSG Simplifies Payments Benchmarking for Leaders and Analysts

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Benchmarking--TSG (The Strawhecker Group), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and solutions-focused firm serving the payments ecosystem, today announced the launch of its Executive Dashboard, a significant enhancement to its Acquiring Industry Metrics (AIM) platform. This new experience provides payments organizations with an immediate and intuitive view of portfolio performance, surfacing the trends and shifts that influence revenue.

Used by organizations representing more than 75% of U.S. payment volume and covering four million merchants across 250+ industries, AIM is the industry’s trusted source for benchmarking price, profitability, growth, and attrition. The new Executive Dashboard builds on this foundation by delivering streamlined, executive‑ready intelligence from the moment users log in.

Jeffrey Sloan, former CEO of Global Payments, venture investor, private equity advisor, and board member, noted, “I leveraged TSG’s benchmarks and insights for more than a decade. Their deep experience in all facets of merchant acceptance, paired with portfolio analytics, elevated our decision‑making.”

“The Executive Dashboard brings AIM’s intelligence forward in a more accessible and actionable way,” said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. “Leaders can now spot anomalies, compare performance to the market, and make informed, data-driven decisions in seconds, leading to immediate revenue lift.”

The dashboard consolidates AIM’s most critical KPIs into a modern, visual interface, enabling users to quickly understand portfolio makeup, evaluate gross and net revenue performance, assess onboarding and activation efficiency, and examine growth or contraction through a refined attrition bridge. Flexible filters allow for fast segmentation and deeper clarity without complexity.

The launch reflects TSG’s continued investment in expanding AIM’s capabilities, following enhancements such as AIM’s Embedded Pricing Tool, Revenue Optimizer, and API integrations. It further reinforces AIM’s role as the central intelligence hub for executives, finance leaders, pricing teams, sales organizations, retention specialists, and BI analysts across the payments ecosystem.

Contact TSG online or call 1-833-690-1301 to learn about AIM. Those not currently subscribed may sign up for TSG Portal and start an AIM trial to experience the Executive Dashboard and other capabilities.

About TSG

TSG (The Strawhecker Group) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.tsgpayments.com.

Media Contact Information

Andy Nuss

anuss@tsgpayments.com

1-833-690-1301