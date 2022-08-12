Truv announces integration with the leading digital lending software ICE Mortgage Technology™

Mortgage lenders can now verify income and employment for the US workforce through Truv’s integration with ICE Mortgage Technology ™

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#buildtruv–Truv—a one-stop income and employment solution—announces an integration built on the latest Encompass Partner Connect™ API Platform and available through Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology™, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure to automate consumer income and employment verification for the U.S. workforce.

Verifications are often time-consuming and expensive parts of the mortgage process. Truv is a one-stop solution for income and employment verifications that empowers financial institutions to make confident decisions, faster. Truv’s consumer-permissioned instant verification infrastructure connects financial institutions to 120M+ US employees. Combined with its upcoming document upload capabilities and partnerships, Truv verifies 90+% of the U.S. workforce.

“Truv is excited to provide ICE Mortgage Technology and Encompass customers with direct access to our one-stop verification solution,” said Kirill Klokov, CEO of Truv. “By using Truv with ICE Mortgage Technology, our mutual customers can experience much greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness with income and employment verification during the loan process.”

The partnership provides ICE Mortgage Technology and Encompass customers with accelerated income and employment verification that is automated, accurate, and cost-effective directly in the leading loan origination platform. Consumers also benefit from quicker loan approvals and a better overall experience.

ICE Mortgage Technology

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About Truv

Truv (truv.com), formerly known as Citadel API, empowers financial institutions to make confident decisions. Truv is a one-stop solution that delivers fast, accurate, and cost-effective consumer income and employment data to businesses, while consumers benefit from quicker approvals and a better overall experience. Truv’s consumer-permissioned instant verification covers 120 million people. Combined with its upcoming document upload and partnerships, Truv covers 90+ percent of the US workforce.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

