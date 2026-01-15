Trustmark Partners with Greenlight® to Help Parents Raise Financially Smart Kids and Teens

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) is pleased to announce a partnership between its subsidiary Trustmark Bank and Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc., (“Greenlight”) to better serve families and help the next generation build healthy financial futures. This partnership is driven by the Greenlight for Banks program, enabling Trustmark customers to link their account to Greenlight’s award-winning family finance app.

Eligible Trustmark customers can receive a complimentary* Greenlight subscription (a $69 value) by enrolling through the myTrustmark® online banking app or visiting trustmark.com/greenlight and adding their Trustmark account as a funding source.

“We are delighted to partner with Greenlight and offer this valuable service to our customers,” said Art Stevens, President of Retail Banking. “Greenlight gives parents the opportunity to introduce money management concepts to their children through everyday experiences. These interactions can help kids gain a solid understanding of financial concepts and the tools to better manage their finances throughout their lives.”

The Greenlight app provides hands-on money management experience to kids and teens, helping them learn how to set goals, earn, save and spend wisely—all with parental supervision. There is also an in-app game that reinforces financial skills, featuring a best-in-class curriculum and real rewards. Additionally, Greenlight provides parents with convenient features for managing their kids and/or teens’ finances, such as setting flexible spending controls, automating allowance payments, quickly sending money and receiving real-time notifications of all transactions.

“Trustmark has always been a strong proponent of financial education, and this partnership with Greenlight helps further this and highlights our commitment to empowering individuals with valuable tools and knowledge for a more financially secure future,” said Stevens.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Visit trustmark.com for more information.

*Trustmark customers are eligible for the Greenlight SELECT plan at no cost when they connect their Trustmark account as the Greenlight funding source for the entirety of the promotion. Subject to minimum balance requirements and identity verification. Upgrades will result in additional fees. Upon termination of promotion, customers will be responsible for associated monthly fees. See terms for details. Offer ends 7/30/2027. Offer subject to change and partner participation.

Greenlight is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Greenlight app facilitates banking services through Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB), Member FDIC.

