Trusted Industry Leader & P2P Tech Innovator, Shaz Khan of Vroozi, to Serve as Chair of Day 1 at ProcureCon Indirect West 2023

SAN DIEGO & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#P2P–Vroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform, is proud to announce that Shaz Khan (CEO, co-founder, and SpendTech® creator) will serve as the Chair and master of ceremony on Day 1 at this year’s premier procurement conference, ProcureCon Indirect West 2023. Taking place February 27 – March 1, 2023 in San Diego, CA at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel, this year’s event will bring together hundreds of visionaries from some of the world’s top brands and enterprises to share the latest trends, tools, and advancements in the rapidly evolving procure-to-pay landscape. A respected thought leader, founder, and charismatic speaker with 25+ years of experience driving P2P innovation, Khan will take the stage on Monday, February 27th as Chair of Day 1’s General Session (1:00pm – 3:00pm) to moderate expert panels and fireside chats that will explore topics like the ongoing evolution of the Chief Procurement Officer role, the power of rich supplier data, and how to drive success in the next era of digital transformation.

“As someone with a long-standing passion for procurement and the new ideas that drive this industry into the future, ProcureCon has always been synonymous in my mind with the brightest and boldest community in our field — a place where like-minded P2P leaders can get together, share solutions, and activate real progress,” said Shaz Khan, CEO and co-founder at Vroozi. “To be given the opportunity to open this year’s West Coast event as the Chair of Day 1 is a tremendous honor, and I am very much looking forward to facilitating important discussions that will spark meaningful innovation and inspiration, especially in the midst of so much global change and fiscal uncertainty.”

Known for being “interactive, peer-led, fun” and ahead of the curve in identifying industry trends, ProcureCon events give thousands of P2P practitioners the tools and strategies they need to become expert strategic sourcing and procurement executives. With 11 events in North America, ProcureCon’s portfolio covers solutions and pain points across all industry verticals. This year’s ProcureCon West conference will offer interactive workshops, keynote speeches, and intimate networking sessions in both small- and large-group format for hundreds of senior-level attendees local to the West Coast. Other notable speakers for this year’s ProcureCon Indirect West event include procurement executives and spokespeople from ExxonMobil, Uber, DoorDash, IBM, Upstart, Lemonade, MassMutual, the Kellogg Company, and many more.

To help illuminate how any business leader can bring their legacy procurement and payables processes into the future during Day 1’s General Session, Khan will draw from his own experience as CEO and co-founder of Vroozi, an intelligent procure-to-pay platform that merges cutting-edge technologies with decades of nuanced, firsthand P2P expertise to help companies introduce digital spend management and invoice automation solutions at speed and at scale. In this highly-regarded role, Khan will lead a series of presentations, panels, and expert fireside chats on the Main Stage, including: “CPO Of The Future: The Evolution Of The CPO Role Through Today & Beyond” and “It’s The 21st Century, Let’s Start Acting Like it – Driving Success In Your Digital Transformation Journey.”

Khan will be joined onstage by Purvee Kondal (VP of Strategic Sourcing at Sephora), Brian Tarble (VP of Product at Tealbook), Steve Wilson (VP/CPO at FICO), Susie Lopes (Director of Product Management at American Express Global Business Travel), Mark Zafra (Head of Source to Pay at LiveRamp), Patrick McConville (VP of Business Development at Certa), Eric Curnow (VP of Global Sourcing & Real Estate at Sophos), and Tripp Cates (AVP of Development at CoreTrust) to discuss the current state of procurement, finance, and IT — especially in the context of widespread AI and machine learning advancements at both the consumer and business level. Khan will also help unpack the theme of how to deliver results in an era of market volatility and overcome these procurement challenges through ongoing digital transformation.

Attendees can learn more about Shaz Khan and Vroozi throughout the conference by visiting Booth #115 in the exhibit hall and/or visiting www.vroozi.com to learn more about Vroozi’s SpendTech® innovation.

ABOUT PROCURECON WEST

ProcureCon West is the premier peer-led procurement conference that brings together key industry players to collaborate, network, and learn with a focus on innovation and staying ahead of the curve. The conference offers interactive workshops, keynote speeches, and intimate networking sessions. ProcureCon events give thousands of practitioners the tools and strategies they need to become expert strategic sourcing and procurement executives. ProcureCon West 2023 will take place at Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, CA from February 27 – March 1, 2023. For more information, please visit procureconwest.wbresearch.com.

ABOUT VROOZI

Vroozi — the intelligent procure-to-pay platform — is the leading business spend management, marketplace, and accounts payable invoice automation platform for mid-market and enterprise organizations. Vroozi’s SpendTech® platform digitizes the procurement and vendor invoice management processes by leveraging AI and ML capabilities to intelligently orchestrate business processes while bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to companies of all sizes. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency, and improves business margins while providing powerful financial insights to company stakeholders. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to manage all of their spend, drive end-user adoption with their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers, and maintain spend and payments visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com.

