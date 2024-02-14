Trupanion Reconvenes Council on Animal Health; Provides Data-Driven Update on ‘Mystery’ Canine Respiratory Illness

Thousands of pet parents, veterinary professionals and members of the animal health community joined Trupanion’s live event featuring leading infectious disease experts for an exclusive look into the state of canine respiratory health









SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, reconvened world-renowned animal health and infectious disease authorities to continue the investigation into the reported uptick of on canine respiratory illness.

Leveraging Trupanion’s extensive, real-time claims database, the panel was able to extrapolate trends reflecting an increase in respiratory-related invoices in specific areas across the U.S. and Canada, alongside declining or stagnant trends throughout the remainder of North America.

Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, Chief Veterinary & Product Officer of Trupanion, noted, “We’re proud to be at the forefront of the intersection between pet and public health. Our real-time vet direct pay solution not only serves as a vital tool in eliminating economic euthanasia, but it uniquely positions us to understand and address emerging issues in pet and public health. A close look at our data shows only isolated increases in respiratory illness among canines, albeit more pronounced for vulnerable pets such as older pets and flat-faced breeds.”

With over 20 years of robust historical pet data, Trupanion is able to provide insights into health-related patterns by age, breed, sex, and neighborhood of care. These high-level and granular vantage points enable unique visibility into potential health-related patterns, both within and beyond the conventional norms.

Trupanion’s data also indicates that while rates of respiratory illness are up year-over-year in California, Oregon and Colorado, they have declined from the highs reached in the July to October 2023 timeframe.

During the live event, Trupanion shared data highlighting an increase in respiratory illness in dogs shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, for reasons not fully understood by global experts at this time. As discussed by the panel, this could be attributed to respiratory vaccine compliance, increased pet owner awareness and sensitivity to respiratory signs, or pure coincidence.

