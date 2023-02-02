TrueNorth Welcomes Cyrus Taheri to its Advisory Team

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrueNorth, a leading global financial services software development company, today announced the addition of Cyrus Taheri to its board of advisors. Cyrus will be pivotal in advising TrueNorth on how best to amplify the value of its partnerships and successfully leverage the ecosystem to drive growth and differentiation in the market.





Cyrus brings over 20 years of consulting and alliance experience across multiple industries and geographies. Throughout his career he has worked with some of the biggest names in fintech including Finastra, Mambu, Finacle and Accenture, as well as coaching, investing and advising fintech startups.

“As a widely respected leader, trusted partner, and friend, we are excited to welcome Cyrus to the team,” CEO and Co-Founder Alex Gonikman states. “Cyrus brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will be instrumental in helping TrueNorth continue driving innovation and growth. His perspective is highly valuable and we are thankful to have him in our brain trust.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Advisory Team at TrueNorth,” said Cyrus. “TrueNorth already has an impressive network of industry-leading partners. My background in partnerships and ecosystem development lends itself well to a company that is already embracing this strategy in order to scale and innovate. I very much look forward to working with such a talented team.”

Cyrus joins advisory members Soul Htite, Co-founder of Lending Club, Jason Jones, CEO at END-Labs, Annette Ring, CMO of Valt, and Robert Cheung, CEO at Assured Asset Management, as the company continues to grow and solidify its position as a leader in financial services software development.

TrueNorth is one of the largest and most successful financial services software development companies in the world having built three fintech unicorns from scratch–Upgrade, LendingClub, and Dianrong. The company specializes in building digital solutions, including 45 original enterprises, 120 digital transformations and 40 product revamps. TrueNorth’s unique Team Captain client-focused process enables its most senior engineers to navigate and apply the latest technologies to develop and integrate cutting-edge digital solutions for neobanks, payment platforms, lending firms, banks, credit unions, and asset management firms. CEO Alex Gonikman, a veteran software architect, leads a staff of more than 200 employees from the company’s headquarters in New York City, development centers across the globe, and strategic offices across the U.S.

