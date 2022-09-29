TrueNorth Expands Executive Team by Welcoming Carla Miller as Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—TrueNorth.co, a global financial services software development company, today announced the addition of Carla Miller to the executive team as VP of Sales. Carla will be pivotal in building out TrueNorth’s newest Salesforce business unit which leverages cloud technologies to help clients transform their businesses.





Carla brings over 15 years of experience in enterprise applications as an accomplished sales leader in the tech industry. During that time, she gained a wealth of experience with industry-leading platforms including Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle and Infor. In her new role at TrueNorth, she will spearhead the growth of the new Salesforce business unit, building out the sales team and identifying prospective clients who would benefit from this unique combination of financial services industry knowledge and cloud technology offerings.

“I’m excited to join a strong, high-performing executive team and help build the Salesforce practice during this next phase of growth for TrueNorth,” said Carla. “In an increasingly customer-centric world, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients enhance their customer experience with cloud technologies. I’m excited about the possibilities ahead.”

“We are thrilled to have Carla join the Salesforce leadership team to help guide this expansion of our capabilities and service offerings.” CEO and Co-Founder Alex Gonikman states. “She is a very accomplished sales leader and will be key in driving the success of this new division.”

Carla joins recent additions to the Salesforce leadership team, Daniele Tecci, Head of Salesforce Delivery, and Melina Di Rosa, Head of Salesforce Practice, as the company commits to growth and further solidifies its position as a leader in Salesforce Core Solutions for the financial services industry.

About TrueNorth

TrueNorth.co is one of the largest and most successful financial services software development companies in the world having built three fintech unicorns from scratch–Upgrade, LendingClub, and Dianrong. The company specializes in building digital solutions, including 45 original enterprises, 120 digital transformations and 40 product revamps. TrueNorth’s unique Team Captain client-focused process enables its most senior engineers to navigate and apply the latest technologies to develop and integrate cutting-edge digital solutions for neobanks, payment platforms, lending firms, banks, credit unions, and asset management firms. CEO Alex Gonikman, a veteran software architect, leads a staff of more than 200 employees from the company’s headquarters in New York City, development centers across the globe, and strategic offices across the U.S.

For more information about TrueNorth, visit www.TrueNorth.co

Contacts

McKinley Harris, (417) 214-6817 mckinley@truenorth.co