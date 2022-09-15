TrueNorth Announces New Business Unit to Bring Salesforce Solutions to the Financial Services Industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitaltransformation—TrueNorth.co, a global fintech software development company, today announced it will add a new core business unit to begin scaling its multi-cloud expertise on the industry leading platform, Salesforce. This will enable TrueNorth to pair its deep financial services and digital transformation expertise with Salesforce Core Solutions to help clients transform their businesses, and build customer loyalty and growth at scale.





Today’s financial services end-user demands a personalized and seamless experience. Whether at home or on-the-go, customers expect their financial services to be intuitive, fast and always specific to their own needs. Incorporating cloud technologies that enhance the customer experience has become increasingly vital in order to meet these customer expectations.

“Our team of fintech engineers have a clear understanding of the challenges that organizations face today,” said Alex Gonikman, TrueNorth’s Co-founder and CEO. “By expanding our capabilities to combine Salesforce expertise with fintech expertise, TrueNorth is uniquely positioned to offer multi-cloud digital transformations and industry specific knowledge to help bring companies and customers together.”

To this end, TrueNorth has expanded its leadership team to include two new team members, Daniele Tecci, Head of Salesforce Delivery, and Melina Di Rosa, Head of Salesforce Practice. Both Daniele and Melina come to TrueNorth with a wealth of experience. Prior to joining TrueNorth, Daniele built and led Salesforce delivery teams, driving successful projects in industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceutical and financial services. Melina also brings extensive Salesforce experience, having built and expanded the marketing cloud practice at Cloudgaia, leading strategy and high-impact growth initiatives in industries such as financial services, automotive and consumer goods. Led by Daniele and Melina, the TrueNorth Salesforce team will work with clients to consult on best practices, build and optimize Core Cloud systems, add products to fit client workflows, and seamlessly integrate multi-cloud environments to reduce complexity and enhance efficiency.

About TrueNorth

TrueNorth.co is one of the largest and most successful fintech software development companies in the world having built three fintech unicorns from scratch–Upgrade, LendingClub, and Dianrong. The company specializes in building digital solutions, including 45 original enterprises, 120 digital transformations and 40 product revamps. TrueNorth’s unique Team Captain client-focused process enables its most senior engineers to navigate and apply the latest technologies to develop and integrate cutting-edge digital solutions for neobanks, payment platforms, lending firms, banks, credit unions, and asset management firms. CEO Alex Gonikman, a veteran software architect, leads a staff of more than 200 employees from the company’s headquarters in New York City, development centers across the globe, and strategic offices across the U.S.

