TrueFoundry Unveils New Solution that Automatically Routes Around Model Outages, Regional Failures, and API Degradations so AI Systems Stay Online

Solution serves as a resilience engine for mission-critical workloads

Helps enterprises architect for continuity, not just capability, ensuring business operations stay live even during major provider disruptions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrueFoundry, an enterprise AI infrastructure platform, today announced TrueFailover, a new solution designed to keep AI-powered applications online even when major providers experience outages and degradation.

The announcement comes as more and more enterprises suffer major outages, leaving thousands of users unable to perform mission-critical tasks and scrambling for alternatives. These downtime instances often directly affect the business and its customers through lost revenue opportunities, stalled meetings, missed service-level agreements, and tickets piling up. This creates a ripple effect that can quickly have global implications.

“Most people experience these outages as an inconvenience, like not being able to scroll through their favorite social media app,” said Nikunj Bajaj, Co-Founder and CEO of TrueFoundry. “But for teams building AI systems, it’s a stark reminder that even the biggest, most reliable platforms fail, and that failure can have real business consequences if there is no backup plan. Resilience is not optional anymore — it’s architecture.”

AI now sits squarely in critical businesses:

Pharmacies use GenAI to refill prescriptions to avoid delaying drug delivery.

Sales teams rely on AI to generate proposals and outreach.

Developers rely on AI coding assistants to ship faster.

Customer support teams deploying new agents risk reputational damage if agents do not work the first time.

The catch: most AI applications rely on external models and APIs (LLMs, embedding services, vector databases, and voice and vision APIs) that can fail, rate-limit, or degrade in quality without warning. Recent incidents have shown partial LLM outages, embedding APIs slowing to a crawl, and latency spikes in voice-generation services.

“Too many teams have architected for capability, not continuity,” Bajaj added. “They picked the ‘best’ model, but never asked what happens when it’s unavailable at 3 p.m. on a Tuesday.”

Introducing TrueFailover: outage resilience for AI, by design

TrueFailover packages TrueFoundry’s multi-model and multi-region capabilities into a focused outage-resilience solution that sits on top of the company’s AI Gateway and globally distributed deployment layer.

When a primary model, region, or provider fails, TrueFailover ensures that AI workloads transition seamlessly to healthy alternatives — without requiring application teams to rewrite code or manually reroute traffic.

Key capabilities include:

Multi-model failover

Define primary and fallback models across multiple providers (e.g., OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Groq, Mistral, or self-hosted) so that if one model is unavailable, rate-limited, or degraded, traffic transparently shifts to another. As a result, customer-facing and internal AI apps keep responding even when a primary model breaks.





Multi-region and multi- cloud resilience

Run AI endpoints across regions and clouds, with health-based routing that automatically diverts traffic away from unhealthy zones while maintaining low latency for global users. Regional outages become invisible to users, instead of global incidents.





Degradation-aware routing

Continuously monitor latency, error rates, and quality signals so that routing decisions respond not only to hard outages, but also to slowdowns and partial failures. Avoid “slow but technically up” failures that quietly destroy user experience and SLAs.





Health checks, monitoring, and tracing

Built-in health probes, observability, and request tracing provide a clear incident timeline: where failures originated, how traffic was rerouted, and which models carried the load. Now, Site Reliability Engineering and platform teams can diagnose issues in minutes, not hours, and prove how TrueFailover mitigated the impact.





Caching and rate protection

Strategic caching shields providers from sudden traffic spikes and protects customers from rate-limit cascades during high-traffic events or upstream instability. This allows systems to ride out demand spikes and provider limits without sudden brownouts or throttling surprises.

With TrueFailover, end-users and internal teams don’t see the outage — they see a system that continues to respond. The incident becomes a routing decision, not a business crisis.

From “Which model is best?” to “How do we ensure AI doesn’t break?”

Traditional AI conversations often focus on benchmark scores and model leaderboards. Forward-looking enterprises are starting with a different question: “How do we ensure AI doesn’t break?”

“TrueFoundry empowers us to deliver and scale AI capabilities seamlessly,” said Raghu Sethuraman, Vice President of Engineering at Automation Anywhere. “AI is now a fundamental requirement, and the control, availability, and resilience TrueFoundry provides enable us to confidently accelerate AI adoption and deployment across our organization.”

TrueFoundry brings hardened stability to the evolving AI stack by embedding TrueFailover at the AI Gateway Layer. This enables organizations to leverage health-based routing and graceful failover, ensuring AI applications remain as resilient as the world’s most robust distributed systems.

TrueFailover will be offered as an add-on resilience module on top of the TrueFoundry AI Gateway and platform. An early access program for design partners will open in the coming weeks, with broader availability to follow.

Enterprises interested in participating in the TrueFailover early access program can contact TrueFoundry via the company’s website.

About TrueFoundry

TrueFoundry is an Enterprise Platform as a Service that enables companies to build, observe, and govern Agentic AI applications securely, scalably, and with reliability through its AI Gateway and Agentic Deployment platform. Leading Fortune 1000 companies trust TrueFoundry to accelerate innovation and deliver AI at scale, with over 10 billion requests per month processed via the TrueFoundry AI Gateway and more than 1,000 clusters managed by its Agentic deployment platform. TrueFoundry’s vision is to become the central control plane for running Agentic AI at scale within enterprises, serving as the command center for enterprise AI. Headquartered in San Francisco, TrueFoundry operates across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, supporting enterprise AI deployments for some of the world’s most innovative organizations. To learn more about TrueFoundry, visit truefoundry.com.

