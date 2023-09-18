TrueFort® Platform Now Available for Purchase on CrowdStrike Marketplace

New CrowdStrike Marketplace delivers one-stop shop to reduce risk and cybersecurity stack complexity on the Falcon platform

WEEHAWKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Applicationprotection—TrueFort, the lateral movement protection company, today announced that the TrueFort Platform is available in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, a one-stop destination and world-class ecosystem of third party security products. CrowdStrike Falcon customers can seamlessly discover, try, buy and deploy the TrueFort Platform from the Marketplace.





TrueFort is integrated with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform and provides application microsegmentation that prevents lateral movement and the spread of ransomware. The newly released CrowdStrike Marketplace connects CrowdStrike to the TrueFort Platform and simplifies customers’ security stacks, reducing their operational costs and helping to manage complexities seamlessly.

“The CrowdStrike Marketplace makes the TrueFort Platform even more accessible to new customers while making it fast and easy for them to pay for and provision advanced application microsegmentation capabilities that prevent unauthorized lateral movement,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO of TrueFort. “TrueFort’s integration with Falcon agents extends the power of CrowdStrike’s platform to protect against the abuse of human and machine accounts by external attackers and malicious insiders.”

“The CrowdStrike Marketplace introduces technology and services partners like TrueFort to our customer community, cementing CrowdStrike’s leadership as cybersecurity’s ecosystem,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “The launch of the CrowdStrike Marketplace brings third-party products like the TrueFort platform to our customers with just a click – helping them reduce risk of lateral movement by adversaries and improve cybersecurity outcomes through Falcon.”

The TrueFort Platform provides deep visibility into and real-time protection for cloud, data center, and hybrid application environments. On day one, TrueFort customers benefit from application intelligence and workload behavior analytics to enforce Zero Trust microsegmentation that contains lateral movement and stops the spread of ransomware. The platform has the unique ability to automate microsegmentation through installed CrowdStrike Falcon agents. TrueFort’s patented technologies ensure workloads behave only as application owners want them to.

About TrueFort



TrueFort puts you in control of lateral movement across the data center and cloud. The TrueFort Cloud extends protection beyond network activity by shutting down the abuse of service accounts. Founded by former IT executives from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, leading global enterprises trust TrueFort to deliver unmatched application environment discovery and microsegmentation for both identity and activity. For more information visit https://truefort.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

