TrueFort and its Customer Trane Technologies to Present Session on Zero Trust at Crowdstrike Fal.con 2022

Global Climate Solutions Manufacturer to Discuss Best Practices for Stopping Cyberattacks

WEEHAWKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ApplicationprotectionTrueFort, the real-time workload protection company, today announced that CEO Sameer Malhotra will present a session at CrowdStrike Fal.con 2022 with Jim Powell, Vice President, Cybersecurity (CISO) for Trane Technologies on using Zero Trust to defend against advanced attacks.

WHO:

 

Sameer Malhotra, CEO and Founder of TrueFort

Jim Powell, Vice President, Cybersecurity (CISO) for Trane Technologies

Kapil Raina, VP Zero Trust (Identity & Data Protection) Marketing, CrowdStrike.

 

WHAT:

 

Learn how a $10B innovator and manufacturer of climate solutions is using Zero Trust to defend against modern cyber attacks in this panel session hosted by CrowdStrike featuring Trane Technologies CISO Jim Powell. He will discuss his lessons learned and best practices for deploying Zero Trust in a frictionless fashion that does not impact end users. In addition, TrueFort CEO Sameer Malhotra, a former Wall Street technology executive, will share first hand experiences on how the company’s other customers have addressed key challenges when deploying Zero Trust technology.

 

WHEN:

 

Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022 from 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM PDT

 

 

WHERE:

 

CrowdStrike Fal.con 2022. Aria Resort & Casino, Las Vegas. Room 12.

For more information visit: https://www.crowdstrike.com/events/fal-con/.

 

About TrueFort

TrueFort is the leader in delivering zero trust protection for critical applications. Leveraging unique real-time, adaptive trust, and cloud-to-ground capabilities, TrueFort’s Fortress platform detects and contains security threats before they become business risks. Founded by former IT executives from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, leading global enterprises trust TrueFort to deliver unprecedented application visibility and security. For more information visit https://truefort.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for TrueFort

617-877-7480

marc@mgpr.net

