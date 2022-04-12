Home Business Wire TrueBlue to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results
Business Wire

TrueBlue to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results

di Business Wire

TACOMA, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) will release first quarter 2022 earnings results after the market close on Monday, Apr. 25, 2022.

Management will discuss the results on a webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, Apr. 25, 2022. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available on TrueBlue’s web site: www.trueblue.com.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2021, TrueBlue connected approximately 615,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

Contacts

Derrek Gafford, Executive Vice President and CFO

253-680-8214

