TrueBlue President and CEO Taryn Owen Named a Most Influential Leader in Global Staffing

SIA honors Owen for industry leadership and progress advancing TrueBlue’s strategy and capabilities

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that President and CEO Taryn Owen has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) Staffing 100 North America list. The annual recognition honors the most influential leaders reshaping the workforce solutions ecosystem and advancing the industry through innovation, strategic impact, and people-first leadership.

“Taryn’s leadership is accelerating the evolution of our business—strengthening sales execution in the field, expanding our presence in high-growth end markets, and advancing the digital and operational capabilities in the markets where our clients rely on us,” said Jeff Sakaguchi, Board Chair of TrueBlue. “Her commitment to people and purpose continues to distinguish Taryn as an exceptional leader, and we are proud to see her recognized once again by SIA.”

Under Owen’s leadership, TrueBlue advanced strategic initiatives focused on returning the business to growth, strengthening its go-to market position, and enhancing the digital experience for customers and associates.

Owen has guided targeted expansion into multiple high-growth and underpenetrated end-markets, such as energy and transportation, and established TrueBlue’s entry into healthcare staffing through the acquisition of Healthcare Staffing Professionals. She has also overseen continued investment in TrueBlue’s digital ecosystem, including the launch of a new proprietary version of PeopleReady’s JobStack app. These investments, combined with TrueBlue’s long history of connecting people with work across the globe, position the company for long-term competitive advantage.

Owen’s continued recognition underscores the momentum she is spearheading across the business as TrueBlue executes its strategy and advances its role as a leader in workforce solutions.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions. As The People Company®, we put people first — advancing our mission to connect people and work while delivering smart, scalable solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive. Since our founding, TrueBlue has connected more than 10 million people with work and served over 3 million clients across a variety of industries. Powered by proprietary, digitally enabled platforms and decades of expertise, our brands — PeopleReady, PeopleScout, Staff Management | SMX, Centerline, SIMOS, and Healthcare Staffing Professionals — we provide a full spectrum of flexible staffing, workforce management, and recruitment solutions that bring precision, speed, and scale to the changing world of work. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

Press Contact

Taylor Winchell

pr@trueblue.com

(253) 680-8291