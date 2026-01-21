True Wind Capital Announces Growth Investment in the Ultimate Knowledge Institute

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Wind Capital (“True Wind”), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on partnering with management teams to build leading software and technology-enabled services businesses, announces its growth investment in the Ultimate Knowledge Institute (“UKi” or “the Company”), an industry-leading provider of cybersecurity workforce readiness solutions. This investment marks a significant milestone for UKi, providing the Company with resources and strategic support to accelerate its mission of delivering innovative solutions to its customers.

Through its proprietary OpenDash360™ platform, UKi delivers a mission-critical, competency-driven readiness and learning platform, to a diverse customer base of national security agencies, government contractors, state governments, and commercial enterprises, who use the platform to build, educate, and maintain mission-ready cyber workforces. Beyond the OpenDash360™ platform, UKi’s offerings include custom-built cyber content and ranges as well as the UKi Cyber Arena, which delivers multi-vendor content in a cohesive experience designed to support operational cyber readiness amid real-world applications.

“True Wind brings a collaborative, long-term approach that aligns well with our mission and values,” said Tony Akers, Founder and CEO of UKi. “Their technology expertise and strong track record expanding businesses are complementary to our agility and disciplined customer focus. Our partnership is sure to take UKi to the next level.”

“We are excited to partner with the UKi team as they enter their next phase of growth,” said Andy Jang, Partner at True Wind Capital. “UKi has built a first-of-its-kind platform that goes beyond traditional learning management systems to measure competency, individual and team performance, and readiness for specific job roles. The Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the urgent need in cybersecurity for a platform that can pull together decentralized training solutions, map competencies and job roles, personalize training, and deliver individual and team readiness assessments.”

The growth investment will support UKi’s continued expansion, including investments in product, content development and capabilities, as well as sales and marketing efforts. True Wind will work closely with management to support organic growth initiatives while preserving the Company’s relentless focus on its customers’ cyber readiness.

About Ultimate Knowledge Institute

UKi, founded in 1999, is a cybersecurity workforce readiness company that delivers and manages workforce development and readiness, custom content development solutions, and training for national security agencies, government contractors, state governments, and commercial enterprises. For more information, visit www.theuki.com.

About True Wind Capital

True Wind is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on partnering with management teams to build leading technology businesses in growing vertical markets in three primary sectors: Industrial Tech, Business Services & Compliance, and Financial Services. True Wind seeks to maximize value creation and invests across the full range of transaction structures. Since its founding in 2015, True Wind has completed 17 platform investments and dozens of add-on acquisitions.

Learn more about True Wind at https://truewind.com.

Media Contacts

Nathaniel Garnick/Jonathan Warren

Gasthalter Co.

TrueWind@gasthalter.com