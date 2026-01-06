TruBridge and The Health Management Academy Launch the Rural Health Collaborative

Aligned with the goals of the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), the collaboration will advance best practices that reinforce hospital sustainability and support high-quality care and financial wellness.

MOBILE, Ala. & ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for rural and community hospitals, and The Health Management Academy (THMA), a leading executive membership and peer-learning organization, today announced the launch of the Rural Health Collaborative, a new initiative designed to support, modernize, and strengthen rural and community hospitals during a critical period for healthcare delivery.

Through this collaborative, TruBridge and THMA will convene rural health leaders, policymakers, and select industry stakeholders to share best practices, accelerate modernization efforts aligned with the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), and facilitate access to insights, technology, and peer collaboration around a shared mission: helping rural and community hospitals remain sustainable, financially resilient, and equipped to deliver high-quality care to the communities they serve.

“Rural and community hospitals are facing unprecedented financial and operational pressures, creating significant barriers to care for the communities they serve,” said Chris Fowler, president and chief executive officer of TruBridge. “The Rural Health Collaborative is about ensuring local hospitals and clinicians have the support they need to stay open, remain sustainable, and deliver high-quality care close to home. TruBridge is proud to be a leader and partner in this critical effort.”

The first convening of the Rural Health Collaborative will take place at the TruBridge National Client Conference, April 7–10, 2026, in Dallas, Texas, where several hundred rural and community healthcare leaders from across the country will exchange insights and engage with policymakers and key partners focused on advancing rural health transformation.

Registration is now open: Visit the 2026 National Client Conference portal (TruBridge Clients) or the Rural Health Collaborative registration page (Hospital Executives and Administrators) to secure your spot.

In addition, the collaborative will host a Fall 2026 Forum in Washington, D.C., bringing together rural health executives, policymakers, and industry leaders to assess progress, share outcomes, and continue advancing initiatives that support long-term sustainability and access to care in rural communities.

“The Health Management Academy exists to bring together healthcare leaders to solve the most pressing challenges facing our industry,” said Patrick Lanier, president of The Health Management Academy. “This collaborative creates a powerful forum for rural health leaders to engage directly with peers, policymakers, and partners, share what’s working, and access the insights and resources needed to navigate a rapidly changing environment.”

Together, TruBridge and THMA aim to ensure the Rural Health Collaborative delivers tangible value to participating organizations, helping hospitals modernize operations, improve patient care, strengthen financial health, and remain open and sustainable for their communities.

About TruBridge

TruBridge proudly supports rural and community hospitals and providers in their efforts to stay strong, independent, and deeply rooted in the communities they serve. Backed by more than 45 years of healthcare experience and trusted by over 1,500 clients nationwide, TruBridge offers a mix of technology, services, and strategic expertise — including revenue cycle management, electronic health records (EHR) and analytics — all designed singularly for the realities of rural and community healthcare. With a steadfast commitment to keeping care local, TruBridge helps hospitals flourish as the economic heart of their communities, delivering high-quality, personal care close to home. For more information, visit www.trubridge.com.

About The Health Management Academy

The Health Management Academy (THMA) brings together transformative healthcare leaders to collaboratively solve industry challenges and accelerate innovation. Through peer learning, research, and strategic partnerships, THMA supports executive leaders across healthcare systems, industry, and policy. Learn more at hmacademy.com.

