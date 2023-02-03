Tronic House to Host Three-Day Big Game Weekend Celebration of Technology, Community, Sports, Music, Food, Wellness & Good Vibes at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, Arizona, Feb. 10-12

Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports Agency Hosts Exclusive Friday Night Kickoff Party With Sounds Curated by DJ Meel and Special Performances by Young Money Artists Allan Cubas & Drizzy P + Surprise Guests

Saturday Sunset Show Headlined by Brian Kelley & Chase Rice at Chill Cowboy Country Club

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tronic, the world’s most customer-centric Web3 company, will host a next generation experience in Scottsdale, AZ, during the Big Game Weekend at Tronic House. Tronic House, a 3-day event at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, AZ, was created through a partnership between Travis McElroy, CEO of Tronic, Chill Cowboy Country Club hosted by Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) and Chase Rice, and Lil Wayne and his Young Money APAA Sports agency. At the Big Game Weekend, Tronic House will pioneer Web3 communities and Web3 brand membership by bringing together communities and brands with access never before possible.

TRONIC HOUSE will hold three events during Big Game Weekend:

Friday night – Hosted by Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports agency; the APAA Kingdom Party will include performances by Young Money artists, Drizzy P and Allan Cubas plus special guests with sounds curated by DJ Meel. The event will also include appearances by Young Money APAA Sports clients, in addition to professional athletes of the NFL, NBA, and NCAA. Members of the APAA Kingdom will also be permitted access to Friday night’s party.

Saturday/Saturday night – Chill Cowboy Country Club will meet on the Skyline Rooftop of Hotel Valley Ho for spectacular views and special performances by country superstars Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line), Chase Rice and Whitney Miller. Additional country stars, athletes and celebrities will be appearing throughout the day.

– Chill Cowboy Country Club will meet on the Skyline Rooftop of Hotel Valley Ho for spectacular views and special performances by country superstars Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line), Chase Rice and Whitney Miller. Additional country stars, athletes and celebrities will be appearing throughout the day. Sunday/GAMEDAY – Tronic House will host the biggest and best watch party in town with an all-day brunch with open bar for members to enjoy the game in style and comfort. With special guests, announcements and giveaways, this exclusive event is the best setting to watch the Big Game.

Activities taking place inside and outside the Tronic House all weekend long include:

IN THE YARDS – FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:

One-of-a-Kind Sager Strong Bentley signings by celebrities and legends to be displayed in tribute to the late sportscaster Craig Sager. The special edition Bentley, an ode to Sager and his wildly colorful sportscoats will collect athlete and celebrity autographs during the Tronic House weekend with proceeds from a post-auction of the Bentley to benefit Sager Strong Foundation and cancer research. In addition, Bentley will be providing transportation.

23+Me activation

Photo moments

Free swag & games

Multiple food, apparel and merchandise vendors to add to the Big Game festivities

IN THE TRONIC HOUSE – AVAILABLE BY MEMBERSHIP

Opportunity to win two (2) BIG GAME tickets for Sunday’s game featuring the Chiefs and Eagles

Free food including incredible BBQ by top pitmasters, such as: John Bates (Interstellar BBQ) Brendan Lamb (Pitco) Bruce Kalman (James Beard nominated chef from Soulbelly) Mark Black (Terry Blacks) Michael Wyont (Flores Tortillas) The BBQ Daddy – BBQ Brawl Burt Bakman (Slab formerly Trudy’s Underground BBQ) Leonardo Botello (Truth BBQ) Bill Dumas (Sausage Sensei)

Open Bar

True Co. tattoo parlor

Massages

Recovery Bar presented by Strong Coffee featuring coffee cocktails, cold plunges, IVs (Saturday & Sunday)

To purchase a membership for the individual nights or the entire weekend of Tronic House, please visit: www.tronichouse.xyz

“We are excited to bring The Tronic House to the Big Game weekend in Scottsdale, and know this will be the hottest spot in town, as our event is unique and different from every other Big Game weekend party,” said Travis McElroy, CEO of Tronic. “With three days to celebrate football, all sports, music, and technology, and bring it all together in one location with legendary food and special performances, we believe Tronic House will be the place everyone in greater Phoenix will want to be. We also believe that Web3 brand communities will be a huge part of large events like the Big Game, both now and in the future; this technology evolves and delivers better human and brand experiences enabled through Web3 membership and loyalty.”

ABOUT TRONIC

Tronic delivers Web3 technology infrastructure for payments, membership, loyalty and Web3-ownable rewards for enterprise brands seeking deeper connections, higher engagement and value delivery with their customers and community. Web3 membership is the future. Explore what Web3 ownable membership and loyalty can do for your enterprise at www.tronic.app

ABOUT YOUNG MONEY APAA SPORTS

Young Money APAA Sports was founded in 2017 by Lil Wayne and Adie von Gontard. Young Money APAA Sports is a global leader in providing unparalleled agency and marketing services to professional athletes worldwide. At Young Money APAA Sports, our clients are family. YMPAA represents the world’s most esteemed athletes both on and off the court or field, and their agents are unrivaled in industry connections, team placement, and contract negotiations. Andrew, Alex, Peter and Adie von Gontard, are great-grandsons of Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser founder Adolphus Busch-also the founder of Dallas’ Adolphus Hotel. Their grandfather, August Anheuser “Gussie” Busch Jr. formerly owned the St. Louis Cardinals. Their family also owns Grant’s Farm in St. Louis.

ABOUT LIL WAYNE & YOUNG MONEY ENTERTAINMENT

Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image. The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, pro skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar continues to leave an indelible tattoo on the culture. He has cemented his legacy forever as “one of the best-selling artists of all time,” tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 25 million albums and 90 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. In 2022, Wayne earned his first Diamond certification from the RIAA with his generational smash hit “Lollipop” feat. Static Major. Not to mention, he has garnered 26 BET Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, 7 MTV Awards, 4 Soul Train Awards and 8 BMI Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as “the first artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100” and has logged a staggering 183 entries – the 3rd most of all time. With a discography highlighted by five-career spanning #1 debuts beginning with 2008’s 8x platinum, 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its 6x platinum, 2011 successor Tha Carter IV, he released the latest version of the series – Tha Carter V – in 2018. Not only did it clinch #1 on the Billboard 200, but it also achieved “the second-largest streaming week for an album in history.” Every song on the tracklisting charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as he became “the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5.” It all bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length, Funeral, a year later. Simultaneously, Wayne owns and operates Young Money Entertainment as C.E.O. The company ignited the careers of two of the most successful artists ever—Drake, Nicki Minaj and 14 RIAA-certified platinum recording artist, Tyga. Additionally, Wayne is the co-founder of Young Money APAA Sports; the full-service agency currently represents over 40 athletes and has negotiated over $1 Billion in contracts to date. The committed philanthropist founded The One Family Foundation – a charitable group focused on helping underserved youth.

ABOUT CHILL COWBOY COUNTRY CLUB

CCCC is the ultimate members-only club for all things country music, and the chill lifestyle. Our members enjoy exclusive access to concerts, incredible member perks, and a social calendar like no other club on the planet. Chill Cowboy Country Club is your membership into the community. CCCC was created with the ambition to build the best community around country music by leveraging Web3 technology. By owning a Chill Cowboy membership, you immediately become part of the CCCC family and are granted access to all club benefits such as free tickets, exclusive merch, access to musicians, unreleased music, and of course, the crowd favorite Chill Cowboy Fest. CCCC is designed to bring out the country in all of us, and is excited to have all our Cowboys and Cowgirls along for the ride into the new frontier. And you OWN your membership!

