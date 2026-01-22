Triton Digital Announces U.S. Podcast Ranker for December 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, announced today the release of its December 2025 U.S. Podcast Ranker for the reporting period of December 1 – December 28, 2025, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

The Top Sales Network Report for December once again ranked iHeart Audience Network at #1 with 62.6M Average Weekly Downloads, followed by Audacy Podcast Network at #2 with 12.8M Average Weekly Downloads, and Audioboom at #3 with 11.3M Average Weekly Downloads.

Top podcasts based on downloads saw “Stuff You Should Know” (iHeart Audience Network) maintain the #1 slot, followed by “48 Hours” (Audacy Podcast Network) claiming #2 and “The Charlie Kirk Show” (Salem Podcast Network) at #3.

Debuting shows for December were “You're Dead to Me” (BBC), “Bloomberg Businessweek” (iHeart Audience Network), and more.

The Top Sales Network Report is ranked by Average Weekly Downloads in accordance with v2.2 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. Participating Sales Networks include content owners/creators and sales representation organizations. Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton’s Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

Any sales network or publisher with an audience in the United States is eligible to participate in the U.S. Podcast Report. To learn more, contact: solutions@tritondigital.com.

