trinamiX Launches First-of-its-Kind Consumer Spectroscopy Solution Demonstrated in New Smartphone Reference Design Powered by Snapdragon

MAUI, Hawaii & LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, trinamiX GmbH, a developer of cutting-edge biometric and mobile NIR spectroscopy solutions, unveiled a first-of-its-kind Consumer Spectroscopy solution running on the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Reference Design. Announced at Qualcomm Technologies’ annual Snapdragon Summit, the solution of trinamiX is the world’s first NIR spectrometer integrated in a smartphone reference design, covering the wavelength range from 1-3µm. As a result, the solution is poised to transform personal health and wellbeing by making previously “invisible” indicators of health visible – all through consumers’ personal mobile devices.

The innovative technology of trinamiX harnesses the power of NIR spectroscopy to provide users with non-invasive biomarker measurements on their skin, enabling numerous applications with the potential to revolutionize the way consumers use mobile devices. Through the proprietary spectroscopy module, smart algorithms, and a user-friendly app, the smartphone can become a hub of health insights. trinamiX Consumer Spectroscopy seamlessly integrates into mobile devices, letting users monitor selected aspects of their health independently and reliably. The comfort, ease-of-use, and safety of non-invasive monitoring enabled by trinamiX Consumer Spectroscopy could empower individuals to take control of their wellbeing, whether it be in skin health, nutrition, or other everyday use of biomarkers measurement.

“trinamiX Consumer Spectroscopy promises to revolutionize the way we understand and evaluate our health, nutrition, and more,” said Wilfried Hermes, Director Consumer Electronics North America and Europe, trinamiX GmbH. “Think of this technology as a camera that sees what is invisible to the human eye. It integrates right into your mobile device for on-the-go readings, providing an accurate measurement of biomarkers such as hydration levels and thus allowing users to track vital health indicators. This technology will serve as a foundation for the next generation of apps that will enable consumers to take charge of their wellbeing and make informed decisions for a healthier lifestyle.”

This groundbreaking technology has its first applications planned in health and nutrition and will present opportunities for innovation across a variety of additional categories and industries. Thanks to an open API, OEMs, consumer brands, and developers around the world can leverage Consumer Spectroscopy for the first time. Potential for creative and emergent applications are only limited by the imagination, and future innovations could fundamentally change the way consumers use mobile devices.

“Our longstanding collaboration with trinamiX aligns strongly with our company’s commitment to delivering top-notch technology and innovative user experiences for our customers,” said Judd Heape, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re thrilled to work with trinamiX to help deliver this never-before-seen innovation. The potential applications of this technology are significant, and we’re excited to be on the forefront of this new age of innovation in mobile computing.”

At the Snapdragon Summit 2023, a renowned event for showcasing cutting-edge products and technologies, trinamiX integrated its Consumer Spectroscopy into the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 reference design which was announced to a global audience.

The solution ties in with the concept of the Qualcomm® Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) designed to enable the secure collection and processing of user’s data. The Qualcomm TEE provides enhanced protection for personal data to help prevent unauthorized access or tampering.

For the first application of this technology, trinamiX brings together its expertise in spectroscopy and chemometrics with the deep application and industry knowledge of partners like REVEA – provider of high-quality skincare science and customized care products that democratize dermatology and helps to put consumers in control of their skin. The collaboration of REVEA and trinamiX is looking at a product development for skin health analysis through molecular biomarker measurement, with skin moisture being the first exemplary use case. trinamiX is open for further collaborations to expedite the broad adoption of Consumer Spectroscopy for various industries and applications.

