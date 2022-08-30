Home Business Wire Triden Group Hires New CISO: Former FBI Special Agent
Business Wire

Triden Group Hires New CISO: Former FBI Special Agent

di Business Wire

John Caruthers joins the Triden Group team

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudTriden Group welcomes John Caruthers as their new Executive Vice President, CISO.

John served 27 years in the FBI as an investigator and decorated leader of cybersecurity teams. Upon retiring from the FBI, John’s subject matter expertise was leveraged in the life sciences and executive advisory sectors. His pedigree and depth of knowledge in the information security space will serve to accelerate Triden Group’s growing Cybersecurity business.

John is well-known for his cybersecurity awareness efforts with the FBI and private sector. He is highly sought out for public speaking opportunities across all industries. To further this effort, John established HAK-iQ as an awareness platform, which is used to reach a nationwide distribution of followers.

John, his wife, and two daughters enjoy traveling, being outdoors, and frequenting the beach. Additionally, John is an avid golfer and an avid music fan.

About Triden Group

Triden Group is a team of skilled cybersecurity experts providing the most innovative and intelligent defense. By employing a holistic approach, Triden Group can help you detect and combat breaches efficiently and powerfully to mitigate damage, neutralize the threat, and prevent future attacks.

Contacts

Maggie MacCubbin

Director of Marketing

Maggie.MacCubbin@TridenGroup.com
(909) 720-5474

www.TridenGroup.com

