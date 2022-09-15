<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Tribe Quokka Launches Quokka Kids
Business Wire

Tribe Quokka Launches Quokka Kids

Business Wire

LUMBERTON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TribeQuokka–Tribe Quokka has launched its “Quokka Kids” collection, and is celebrating with the Quokka Kids Carnival later this month.

Earlier this year, Tribe Quokka’s Genesis Collection of 8,000 NFTs sold out in 56 minutes, positioning the NFT collection for a launch valuation of over $1.5 million in its rivalry with the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Tribe Quokka’s premise is rooted in a friendly “false flag” operation that makes it seem like the Bored Ape Yacht Club fired the opening salvo and attacked them first. When you own a Bored Ape NFT, as Haka Labs, LLC does, the licenses allow you to create derivative works. Using these rights, Tribe Quokka’s origin story marks the first time the Bored Ape Yacht Club has been positioned as the villain.

“The Quokka Kids project was developed with the goal of educating the next generation and empowering them to benefit from Web 3.0. The Quokka Kids rounds out our family unit. Tribe Quokka continues to position itself as a leading creator in the community-owned entertainment space,” reports Brett Summerville, CEO of Haka Labs. Brett further shared the “why” behind their company, which is “Making the unknown known, to enrich the lives of our Tribe.”

Haka Labs has pioneered the concept of parenting. This enables holders to select the parent Genesis NFTs to create an offspring NFT that inherits traits from those parents.

In addition to parenting, which is a free mint for current holders, Tribe Quokka Kids NFTs will be made available to the public for adoption at www.tribequokka.com on September 23rd.

The Quokka Kids Carnival is being held on Saturday, September 24th at Fantasy Island Amusement Park in Beach Haven, NJ. Attending and participating in this event is free for members of the Tribe Quokka community.

About Haka Labs

Haka Labs is the creator of Tribe Quokka (https://www.tribequokka.com). Its community comprises a blended mix of long-time enthusiasts with those that are just beginning their journeys into the vast NFT space. For more information on Haka Labs visit https://www.hakalabs.io or email press@hakalabs.io. Follow on Twitter @TribeQuokka.

