Trellix Receives Six Awards for Industry Leadership in Threat Detection and Response

RSAC 2024 — Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced six recognitions from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) in the 2024 Global InfoSec Awards. In its twelfth year, the annual awards honor Information Security leaders worldwide who demonstrate innovation to help mitigate cyber risk and stay ahead of advanced threat actors.





“Trellix is honored to be recognized alongside other industry trailblazers in this year’s Cyber Defense Magazine cybersecurity awards,” said Ash Parikh, Chief Marketing Officer, Trellix. “We continuously innovate and execute across our Platform and security offerings to enable our global CISO customers with living security to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape.”

Harold Rivas, Chief Information Security Officer: Visionary Award



As CISO, Harold Rivas leads Trellix’s global security and compliance initiatives, enabling the company to best protect against threats, manage compliance needs and third-party risks, and implement industry-wide best practices. Harold is focused not only on Trellix’s security but also on the security of all its customers, leading Trellix’s Customer Zero Program focused on helping and serving CISOs worldwide and across industries by testing new technology or service offerings first. His over 20 years in the industry inform his passion for the role of a CISO and how the role is constantly changing and evolving.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): Editor’s Choice Award



Leveraging AI and ML across Trellix’s portfolio of security offerings enhances security operations with automated workflows and improved threat prevention, detection, investigation, and remediation. Trellix Wise is built on the foundation of decades of artificial intelligence modeling, analytics, and machine learning infused with continuous threat intelligence to provide customers with the leading GenAI powered security platform.

Endpoint Security: Trailblazing Award



The Trellix Endpoint Security Suite delivers comprehensive protection, detection, investigation, and forensics to reduce the attack surface and defend across the entire attack lifecycle. It offers leading modern endpoint security with its proactive threat intelligence, Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and forensic controls to prevent threat actors from breaching endpoints and detect and respond to modern attack techniques using AI.

Extended Detection and Response (XDR): Trailblazing Award



Trellix’s AI-powered XDR Platform’s open architecture and broadest set of native security controls across endpoint, email, network, cloud, and data security integrates with over 500 third-party tools to create multi-vector, multi-vendor event correlation and context to speed up investigations. The Trellix Advanced Research Center provides an additional layer of protection by continuously informing the platform on the latest threat actor TTPs (techniques, tactics, and procedures) and recommendations from millions of global sensors.

Network Detection and Response (NDR): Publisher’s Choice Award



Trellix NDR enables security operations teams to eliminate blind spots, detect hidden threats, and disrupt persistent and stealthy attackers while simplifying investigation and response. Built to operate at scale and deliver high-fidelity detections across the network, with industry-leading AI/ML engines providing coverage across the MITRE ATT*CK model and proven investigation and response capabilities, Trellix NDR detects attackers at every stage of the cyber kill chain.

Threat Intelligence: Cutting Edge Award



Trellix focuses on Operational Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), providing security operations teams with actionable insights into specific cyber threats’ nature, intent, and timing, including threat actors’ TTPs and tool usage to help organizations understand the broader context of cyber attacks. Trellix Threat Intelligence offerings are scalable, available to customers of any size, natively embedded into Trellix products, and available as standalone offerings such as Intelligence as a Service (IaaS).

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators with the potential to make a difference and help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Trellix is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Learn more about Trellix’s award-winning portfolio of security solutions here, and visit Trellix at RSAC in San Francisco, Booth #N-5744, to see live demonstrations.

About Trellix



Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine



Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at: https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize infosec knowledge is power.

