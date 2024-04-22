Trellix Enables Customers to Secure Microsoft Office 365

Trellix’s new email and collaboration security solution provides an effective alternative to Microsoft Defender for Office, with superior detection to stop advanced threats

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced Trellix Email Security for Microsoft Office 365. Combining leading threat detection, threat intelligence, and security expertise, Trellix offers Microsoft Office 365 customers a superior, more cost-effective alternative to Microsoft Defender for Office.





The evolving threat landscape and increased sophistication of threat actors demand alternative email protection solutions for Microsoft Office 365 customers, as Microsoft Defender for Office leaves customers exposed. In the first quarter of 2024, Trellix discovered every customer sees an average of 320 malicious campaigns getting past Microsoft’s bundled security capabilities. Trellix Email Security for Microsoft Office 365 provides a comprehensive email and collaboration platform security solution to reduce risk across the extended enterprise.

Beyond email, the rapid adoption of collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and SharePoint has introduced a new, largely unprotected attack vector for threat actors to exploit. For example, cybercriminals have used DarkGate malware to target enterprises.

“Microsoft 365 solutions are powerful collaboration tools for organizations, but leave them open to compromise,” said Gareth Maclachlan, Network and Collaboration Security GM, Trellix. “Trellix is committed to providing industry-leading threat detection for all email and collaboration platforms, ensuring people can work together securely across their organization and with their suppliers and partners.”

Trellix Email Security for Microsoft Office 365, consisting of Trellix Email Security and Trellix Intelligent Virtual Execution (IVX) for Collaboration Platforms, is easy to deploy using cloud-native APIs and enables customers to reduce risk with comprehensive capabilities to identify, isolate, and immediately stop ransomware, business email compromise, spear phishing, impersonation, and attachment-based attacks before they enter an environment.

Trellix Email Security delivers multi-layered detection powered by machine learning , artificial intelligence, and security analytics to provide unparalleled defense against multi-stage campaigns.

delivers multi-layered detection powered by , artificial intelligence, and security analytics to provide unparalleled defense against multi-stage campaigns. Trellix IVX for Collaboration Platforms extends protection from email to collaboration tools such as SharePoint, Teams, and Slack to ensure secure working channels across the enterprise.

About Trellix



Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

