Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live

Trellix Strengthens Commitment to Soulful Work, Creating Pathways for Underrepresented Talent

“Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking meaningful, soulful work, but it requires industry-wide action to remove the unnecessary barriers to entry and build a diverse talent pipeline.”

Cybersecurity’s Soulful Work

Trellix Xpand Live programming reflects the company’s commitment to soulful work, designed to accelerate inclusion for traditionally underrepresented communities within cybersecurity. These avenues for impact include:

Students: Trellix is hosting undergraduate and graduate students from the College of Southern Nevada, Duke University, Prairie View A&M University, Shenandoah University, St. John’s University, St. Phillips University, and the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Students receive hands-on training, networking and professional development opportunities, and free eLearning to support skill development.

Trellix is undergraduate and graduate students from the College of Southern Nevada, Duke University, Prairie View A&M University, Shenandoah University, St. John’s University, St. Phillips University, and the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Students receive hands-on training, networking and professional development opportunities, and free eLearning to support skill development. Women in Cybersecurity: The average woman in tech leaves her job within 5 to 7 years, costing U.S. employers $9B. Shared at Xpand Live, new research shows surprising reasons for attrition. Influential female leaders will gather for the Xpand Women in Cyber Changemaker Forum to discuss systemic barriers preventing broader inclusion in the industry, to encourage women to take on leadership roles, and promote knowledge sharing. Sessions feature the voices of D. Sangeeta, Founder & CEO, Gotara; Tammy Smith, Cyber Security Principal Endpoint , FedEx; Deborah Gannaway, President and CEO, DG Technology Consulting; and Kim Anstett, Chief Information Officer, Trellix.

The average woman in tech leaves her job within 5 to 7 years, costing U.S. employers $9B. Shared at Xpand Live, new research shows surprising reasons for attrition. Influential female leaders will gather for the Xpand Women in Cyber Changemaker Forum to discuss systemic barriers preventing broader inclusion in the industry, to encourage women to take on leadership roles, and promote knowledge sharing. Sessions feature the voices of D. Sangeeta, Founder & CEO, Gotara; Tammy Smith, Cyber Security Principal , FedEx; Deborah Gannaway, President and CEO, DG Technology Consulting; and Kim Anstett, Chief Information Officer, Trellix. Accelerator Programs: Professionals from the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) and Latinas in Tech network are joining Xpand Live. They will also have access to hands on training, and networking and professional development opportunities. The previously announced HACE-Trellix Cybersecurity Accelerator Program provides a comprehensive mentorship and educational program to encourage and recruit talent in all phases of their career into cybersecurity as a meaningful and rewarding career path.

Investing in a Diverse Workforce

Today, Trellix announced a partnership with St. John’s University’s College of Professional Studies to create exciting avenues for its diverse graduates. Trellix is donating services to help to improve students’ cybersecurity skills through curriculum development, classroom instruction, and computer-based learning.

This partnership follows Trellix’s recently announced collaboration with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) to launch the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Cybersecurity Career Program. African Americans make up only 9% of the cyber workforce. Working with the NCA, Trellix is on a mission to change this.

Launching SoulfulWork.com

Trellix unveiled SoulfulWork.com, an industry education and recruiting resource designed for professionals looking to break into cybersecurity. Trellix is committed to changing the industry mindset regarding the talent pool for recruiting the next generation of cybersecurity experts. Watch this compilation of professionals in the growing Soulful Work network sharing their personal stories of cybersecurity #SoulfulWork to learn more.

Additional Resources

Trellix

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

