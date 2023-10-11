Home Business Wire Trellix Appoints Jason Andrew Chief Revenue Officer
Trellix Appoints Jason Andrew Chief Revenue Officer

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced the appointment of Jason Andrew as the company’s chief revenue officer (CRO). Andrew will lead Trellix’s global sales organization reporting to CEO Bryan Palma and joins the Executive Leadership Team.


“Jason is an outstanding go-to-market leader and I am delighted to welcome him as the Chief Revenue Officer of Trellix,” said Bryan Palma, CEO, Trellix. “Jason’s global experience coupled with his proven history for driving growth uniquely position him for this critical leadership position at Trellix.”

Andrew joins Trellix after over two decades at BMC, a global IT management solutions provider and software company, where he most recently was the global chief revenue officer. In this role, he designed and led the consolidation of go-to-market teams to drive growth, innovation, and scale during pivotal times of industry transformation and organizational change. Andrew has held various leadership roles worldwide, providing him with a rich international technology perspective, including in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“It is a dynamic time to be joining the cybersecurity industry and the marketplace is ripe for disruption,” said Jason Andrew, CRO, Trellix. “I have no doubt the Trellix XDR platform is well-positioned to help customers more effectively navigate the dynamic threat landscape. I am excited to lead the world class Trellix sales organization and extend our XDR leadership position.”

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security.

More at https://trellix.com.

