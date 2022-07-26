Trellix Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

Designation Recognizes Trellix’s Proficiency in Threat Detection Capabilities Customers Can Act On

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status in the Data Protection category. This designation recognizes Trellix’s deep technical expertise and proven success helping customers enhance their security in the cloud.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Trellix as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member who provides specialized software services designed to help organizations from startups and mid-sized businesses to the largest global enterprises adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess acute AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Trellix is proud to become an AWS Security Competency Partner in the Data Protection category,” said Aparna Rayasam, Chief Product Officer at Trellix. “Our team has built a solution that identifies and responds to millions of malicious objects and URLs each day. We are delighted to offer our detection capabilities to customers to help them achieve their security goals by using our Detection as a Service on AWS.”

“Customers trust our detection capabilities and enjoy a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based solution that can scale with their business,” said Laura Nolan, Executive Vice President at TeamWorx Security. “With Trellix Detection as a Service, we can scale our Hive IQ platform as we grow, and it’s easier to manage. We don’t have to worry about updates—we know we’re running the latest version of the solution. It’s a great value for us.”

Trellix’s Detection as a Service is available in AWS Marketplace where customers can start a free trial immediately. Trellix’s service easily supports over 30 different security and productivity tools, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to help identify and stop malicious files from entering storage.

“AWS plays a critical role in our efforts to drive premium threat detection in any security architecture as it allows our customers to seamlessly try our products and easily purchase them in the AWS Marketplace,” said Britt Norwood, Senior Vice President, Global Channels & Commercial at Trellix. “As an AWS Security Competency Partner we are able to offer our customers detection capabilities when migrating and maintaining their workloads on AWS to help them address today’s dynamic threat landscape.”

