TraXtion to Show Their Solutions DamageSpeX and TreadSpeX at NADA Show 2026 Which Empowers Dealers to Win the Appraisal Battle

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas (Feb 3-6), TraXtion is issuing a wake-up call to the industry. Dealers are losing the appraisal war, and it is time to fight back with better technology. TraXtion will be exhibiting its innovations, including the game-changing DamageSpeX and TreadSpeX, which are designed to eliminate the "expensive unknowns" that have historically prevented dealers from offering competitive valuations.

The current automotive landscape has shifted dramatically, with competitors like CarMax and Carvana capturing significant market share by offering customers instant, remote appraisals via phone or online submission. In contrast, traditional dealers often refuse to provide numbers without seeing the vehicle in person, fearing the financial risks of undocumented wear and tear.

"Dealers are losing that battle because they are fighting with one hand tied behind their back," said Brad Kokesh, President and COO of TraXtion. "CarMax and Carvana are winning on convenience because they are willing to give an initial number. Dealers hesitate because tires and body damage are expensive unknowns that can ruin a trade-in's margin. We will be at NADA to show dealers that they don't have to guess anymore, but rather they now have the tools that can quickly, accurately and efficiently give them the data they need to make a true appraisal."

TraXtion’s solutions showcased at the NADA Show present a new paradigm for inventory acquisition. DamageSpeX and TreadSpeX can be deployed in the service lane and department, allowing consumers to get a dealer-backed, accurate appraisal in minutes without visiting the showroom.

Kokesh’s leadership at TraXtion brings a unique, "full diagnostic viewpoint" to the challenge, drawing on a deep background in inventory management and dealer operations with industry giants Dealertrack, Cox Automotive, and DealerSocket. His experience has culminated in TraXtion's mission to close the trust gap between dealers and consumers.

By leveraging TraXtion's advanced software, TreadSpeX automatically scans for tire tread depth, alignment issues, and DamageSpeX looks for body damage. This data provides concrete evidence that dealers need to offer a firm, remote valuation with confidence, neutralizing the risk of hidden reconditioning costs.

Dealers attending the NADA Show 2026 are invited to visit the TraXtion booth 6018N to see the technology in action and sign up for the future of inventory acquisition.

About TraXtion

