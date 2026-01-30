TraXtion Appoints Brad Kokesh as New Chief Executive Officer

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TraXtion, a leading provider of automated tire and vehicle inspection solutions, today announced the appointment of Brad Kokesh as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Kokesh, who previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), succeeds Roger Tracy, who recently announced his retirement.

The transition marks a new chapter for TraXtion as it continues to expand its market standing and advance innovation in its TreadSpecX, WheelSpec, DamageSpeX, and GrooveSpec solutions. Kokesh delivers a broad range of experience to the CEO role, having played a key role in the company’s growth and strategic planning during his tenure as President and COO.

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO and grateful for the trust our Board of Directors has placed in me," said Kokesh. "TraXtion has a strong foundation, a history of growth, and a talented team focused on serving our customers. I look forward to building on our legacy and leading this company into our next chapter, delivering even greater value to our clients and partners."

As President and COO, Kokesh spearheaded several major initiatives that led to the company being named a partner with a major dealership group and to record growth and expansion. Prior to being named President and COO, he served as TraXtion's Chief Revenue Officer.

Kokesh also has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry and brings a rare combination of executive leadership and hands-on dealership knowledge. Prior to joining TraXtion, he held senior leadership roles at Shift Technologies, DealerSocket, Cox Automotive, and Dealertrack, and began his career working in dealerships throughout the Midwest. In his new role, he will focus on accelerating product innovation, upgrading customer experience, and expanding the business.

Dealers attending the NADA Show 2026 are invited to visit the TraXtion booth 6018N to meet the new CEO, Brad Kokesh, and see TraXtion’s innovative technology in action. To learn more, visit www.traXtion.com

About TraXtion

TraXtion is a leading provider of automotive inspection technology, specializing in advanced tire and alignment diagnostic solutions. Its suite of products, including mobile and automated drive-over systems, helps dealerships and service centers increase revenue, improve customer retention, and streamline operations through data-driven transparency. For more information, visit www.traxtion.com.

