TravelCenters of America to Host Investor Day on September 20, 2022

WESTLAKE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) announced today it will host an Investor Day for financial analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time and feature presentations from TA senior leadership, followed by a question and answer session for those attending in person.

The Investor Day will be held in New York City, and capacity is limited. Financial analysts and institutional investors interested in attending in person should contact the Company to request an invitation. A live audio webcast of the Investor Day including the Q&A session and the accompanying presentation will be on the events page of the company’s website. A replay will also be available for those unable to listen to the live event.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in over 280 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

Contacts

Melissa McCarthy, Manager, Investor Relations



(617) 796-8251