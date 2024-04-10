Traumasoft Partners with Serent Capital to Expand its Integrated EMS Solution

PORTAGE, Michigan & AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Traumasoft, a leading provider of cloud-based software for private emergency medical services (“EMS”) agencies and healthcare organizations, announced today that it has received a growth investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused private equity firm with deep expertise in the government technology and public safety markets.





Traumasoft offers a fully cloud-based suite of products to its customers, including dispatching, electronic patient care reporting, billing, and scheduling, all delivered in a fully end-to-end single integrated platform. Traumasoft’s mission-critical EMS software platform is trusted by nearly 200 customers to deliver better outcomes for patients while optimizing operational processes. Serent’s growth capital and operational resources will enable Traumasoft to expand its integrated product offerings, strengthen the customer experience, and grow its sales and marketing organization.

Founded in 2006 by Brian Balow and Mike Coffman, Traumasoft was born from Brian’s firsthand experience as a field medic and as an EMS agency owner and operator, where he encountered limitations and frustrations of the existing solutions serving the EMS sector. “Our vision was to build a complete, unified software solution to run EMS operations and make it easier for EMS agencies to save lives. The partnership with Serent brings more resources to further that mission, and we are thrilled for this next phase of growth for the business,” said Brian Balow, CEO and co-founder of Traumasoft.

“As we look forward to the next stage, we’re excited to bring Serent on as a partner to leverage their deep expertise in the GovTech and EMS space and expand our reach. Through the process of determining whom to bring on as a partner, we got to know the Serent team well, and both their extensive expertise and values as a firm resonated with me and Brian,” said Michael Coffman, COO and co-founder of Traumasoft.

Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital, shared why Serent was excited to invest in Traumasoft: “From our thematic work in the EMS market, we knew Traumasoft by reputation and developed a great respect for the quality of their product and their commitment to their customers. Drawing from our experience in the GovTech and public safety space, Serent is excited to help Traumasoft scale and further their mission to enable emergency responders to better serve their communities. Brian, Mike, and their team have built a wonderful business, and we feel privileged to partner alongside them for this next growth phase together.”

Traumasoft proudly welcomes Brendan Reidy to its Board as Executive Chairman, bringing over 40 years of experience in PE-backed businesses and a distinguished background in EMS, including extensive experience as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. Reidy’s appointment underscores Traumasoft’s commitment to excellence in EMS technology and the team looks forward to leveraging his strategic insight and industry knowledge to drive innovation for the company moving forward.

Traumasoft represents Serent’s seventh investment in the GovTech market; prior investments include BS&A, First Due, Pondera, and Quorum. To learn more about how Serent works with GovTech companies, visit: https://serentcapital.com/govtech/.

About Traumasoft

Traumasoft is a leading provider of innovative software solutions tailored to the needs of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) organizations. With a mission to enhance operational efficiency and improve patient outcomes, Traumasoft offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline dispatch, billing, and reporting processes. Backed by years of industry expertise and a dedicated team of professionals, Traumasoft is committed to empowering EMS agencies with cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving demands of emergency medical care.

About Serent

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient, B2B SaaS and technology companies. From its founding, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies and provides true hands-on resources through its 25+ person Growth Team. Serent’s in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offer unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com.

