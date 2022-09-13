TraQtion Works with California LGMA to Modernize Audit and Data Management

Cloud-based data management solution will drive increased food safety reporting for California LGMA, whose members produce over 70% of the nation’s lettuce and leafy greens.

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TraQtion, a single, 360-degree supply chain assurance technology solution powered by NSF, a leading public health and safety organization, has been selected by the California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement (LGMA) to modernize its audit and data management. TraQtion will enhance LGMA’s existing audit management with solutions that increase efficiencies and support confidentiality for the organization, whose members produce over 70% of the nation’s lettuce and leafy greens.

LGMA members work to provide consumers with safe leafy greens by adhering to a set of food safety standards and undergoing mandatory government audits. TraQtion’s cloud-based solution will allow LGMA to manage audits through a web-based platform accessible on mobile devices. Authorized stakeholders will be able to review audits, report critical noncompliance issues, issue and verify corrective actions, and complete the auditing process.

“Moving our audit database to TraQtion allows us to work with an industry leader in the realms of public health, audit process improvement, and audit data management,” said Greg Komar, California LGMA Technical Director. “Modernizing our database will lead to a myriad of improvements including ease of maintenance, a more efficient audit process, and improved audit data analysis and reporting. These improvements will not only make our members’ lives better but through a more efficient audit process, and better data analysis, the industry will be able to focus our resources on the areas needing more attention.”

“TraQtion is able to provide LGMA with innovative and multifunctional technology solutions for the entire leafy greens industry,” said Lesley Ma, Vice President, Chief Information and Continuous Improvement Officer at NSF. “We applaud LGMA for taking this step forward in leveling up their systems, which underscores their commitment to food safety and public health.”

TraQtion is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that manages safety, quality and compliance across supply chains, products and sites. Developed from the ground up using NSF’s food safety and quality expertise, TraQtion serves leading manufacturers, retailers and restaurants around the world that place a high emphasis on customer satisfaction and safety.

TraQtion offers a range of solutions across supply chains that provide data management and business intelligence, including supplier and compliance management, product quality control, product specification and artwork management, corporate and supply chain sustainability reporting. Combined with NSF’s audit, consulting and technical services, TraQtion is an end-to-end, full-service software and professional services program with the right technology, expertise and resources in one place.

NSF is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. With operations in 180 countries, NSF tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences, and consumer goods industries. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. NSF is a Pan American Health Organization and a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Water Quality, Food Safety, and Medical Device Safety.

The California LGMA is a food safety program that brings farmers together to make lettuce and leafy greens safer. LGMA members produce over 70% of the Nation’s lettuce and leafy greens – adding up to over 30 billion servings a year. In an effort to provide consumers with safe leafy greens, the California LGMA verifies food safety practices, enforces through government audits and requires a commitment to continuous improvement. Learn more at www.lgma.ca.gov.

