TransPerfect Life Sciences Announces eCOA LingCert Program

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the rollout of its certification solution for accrediting electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) technology platforms based on their ability to host eCOA localized materials according to industry standards, best practices, and sponsor needs.

The solution, called eCOA LingCert, has three certification levels: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each tier is awarded based on a platform’s ability to meet functional standards for success across four categories:

Content management

Internationalization

Post-localization testing

Content reusability

Several recent accreditations in the space, including Clario’s “eCOA Tablet,” have helped spotlight platform improvements, delivering 360-degree advancements.

Terry Burke, EVP of eCOA at Clario, said, “TransPerfect’s new certification helps to differentiate COA offerings on the market while making it easier for us to demonstrate that we are delivering a best-in-class experience for our clients and their patients.”

eCOA LingCert is intended to mitigate issues with transferring electronically migrated COAs to clinical trial participants, as any setback ultimately results in higher costs and delayed timelines. With this certification, eCOA platforms are also well-positioned to reduce translation costs and enhance overall eCOA quality by aligning with and meeting sponsor expectations.

The recently accredited Clinical ink platform is paving the way for additional process excellence standards across the company’s entire technology portfolio.

Megan Petrylak, EVP of Customer Delivery at Clinical ink, commented, “Partnering for a consistent framework allows us to reliably measure against industry standards and has helped us pinpoint features to drive conversations with sponsors regarding what they care about the most.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “We’re excited to now offer the eCOA LingCert accreditation program. This certification gives our life sciences clients and partners a standardized approach to hosting localized eCOA materials.”

