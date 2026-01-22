Transflo Unveils Workflow AI for LTL: The Freight Audit and Invoice Resolution Engine for Brokers and Carriers

TAMPA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transflo, the leading provider of mobile, telematics, and workflow automation solutions for the transportation industry, today announced the launch of Transflo Workflow AI for LTL, an AI-driven LTL audit and invoice resolution platform that automates invoice validation, resolves exceptions faster, and improves cash flow by enabling broker-carrier collaboration.

Less-Than-Truckload freight operations are drowning in complexity. With invoice error rates between 30% and 40%, manual exception handling strains back offices and slows cash flow across the supply chain. Workflow AI for LTL delivers a new industry standard: a unified, intelligent platform that automates invoice matching and validation, eliminates manual efforts, and expedites resolution of invoice exceptions for both brokers and carriers.

"Unlike traditional automation, Workflow AI for LTL uses purpose-built AI agents to resolve specific LTL exceptions with clear, actionable results,” said Renee Krug, Chief Executive Officer of Transflo. “We designed this solution to address the inherent complexity of LTL billing reducing invoice resolution from days to minutes, accelerating payments, and delivering transparency for all parties."

Customer Feedback: Armstrong Transport Group

“Transflo’s Workflow AI for LTL is a game changer for our back office. It helped us get paid faster by cutting invoice processing time by up to a week. This gives us greater control over cash flow and profitability,” said Dave Morris, Chief Financial Officer, Armstrong Transport Group.

"By creating a shared, structured workspace for collaboration with our carriers, we are now able to manage exceptions with more transparency and efficiency," added Ryan Poynter, Vice President of LTL at Armstrong Transport Group.

A Deeper Look at Agents in Workflow AI for LTL

Traditional automation treats every exception the same way. Workflow AI for LTL takes a fundamentally different approach by deploying an army of specialized AI agents, each one purpose-built to handle a specific, high-impact exception type with expert-level reasoning in real time.

As teams see agents repeatedly make correct, well-documented decisions, behavior shifts from manual scrutiny to confident approval at scale. Every decision is explainable and auditable, enabling billing teams to manage outcomes rather than documents. Auditors can be 10 times as productive, so business can scale without adding headcount.

Key Capabilities of Workflow AI for LTL:

Automated platform: Brokers and carriers collaborate easily to resolve issues

Brokers and carriers collaborate easily to resolve issues Automated matching and audit: Match invoices in seconds, not days, automatically

Match invoices in seconds, not days, automatically Two-click issue resolution: Automated communication eliminates email chains and delays

Automated communication eliminates email chains and delays Complete audit trail: Full transparency with logged communication and resolution activity

Full transparency with logged communication and resolution activity Metrics: Full set of performance metrics and dashboards

Workflow AI for LTL's advanced analytics dashboards turn operational activity into strategic insight. With deep visibility into trends across brokers, carriers, agents, and internal teams, you gain the data needed to identify recurring issues, optimize performance, and make informed decisions that improve accuracy and strengthen partnerships.

The result: faster processing, smarter exception resolution, stronger collaboration, and complete financial control delivered through one unified platform.

About Transflo

Transflo is the leading provider of mobile, telematics, and workflow automation solutions for the transportation industry in North America. Transflo’s customer-focused mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, digitizing 800 million shipping documents annually representing approximately $115 billion in freight bills. With over 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app, Transflo continues to revolutionize freight technology with cutting-edge innovations.

