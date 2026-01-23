TransFi Launches Unified Crypto & APM Checkout with Zero Fees on First 100 Transactions

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APM--TransFi, a global payments infrastructure company, has announced the launch of TransFi Checkout, a unified checkout solution offering Crypto & APM coverage through a single, fully whitelabelled payment experience. To accelerate adoption, TransFi is offering zero processing fees on the first 100 transactions, with integration fees fully waived.

Built for global commerce, TransFi Checkout enables merchants to accept payments across 250+ payment methods in 100+ countries, supporting both local alternative payment methods (APMs) and cryptocurrencies within one seamless flow. Merchants can now offer customers the flexibility to checkout in USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, SOL, and 20+ other tokens, while eliminating the complexity of managing multiple payment providers.

As international expansion accelerates, businesses often struggle with fragmented payment stacks, failed transactions, and inconsistent settlement timelines. TransFi Checkout addresses these challenges with a single, unified checkout that is redirect-free, brand-aligned, and optimised for global conversions.

Faster Settlements, Global Reach

TransFi Checkout supports same-day settlements / fastest settlement options, with instant merchant settlements in stablecoins, giving businesses greater liquidity and control over cash flow. Merchants can choose settlement preferences based on operational needs, ensuring flexibility across regions and currencies.

Designed for scale, the solution allows businesses to go global effortlessly across leading e-commerce platforms, offering plug-and-play cross-border payments for WooCommerce, Magento, OpenCart, PrestaShop, and Shopware.

Rapid Onboarding with Expert Support

Merchants can complete onboarding in under 48 hours with priority onboarding and expert technical support. TransFi also provides 24/7 support in the local language, ensuring smooth operations across time zones and markets.

To further encourage early adoption, eligible businesses gain access to Featured Merchants Spotlight, helping brands enhance visibility while testing new markets without upfront risk.

White-Labeled, Brand-First Experience

TransFi Checkout is fully customizable, allowing merchants to align fonts, colors, and user journeys with their brand identity. This white-labeled experience helps reduce checkout abandonment, build trust, and improve conversion rates globally.

Availability

TransFi Checkout is now live and available worldwide. Merchants can begin onboarding immediately and benefit from zero fees on their first 100 transactions.

About TransFi

TransFi is a global payments infrastructure provider that enables businesses to accept and settle cross-border payments using local APMs and cryptocurrency, simplifying expansion, reducing friction, and accelerating global growth.

Company Name: TransFi

Website: www.transfi.com

