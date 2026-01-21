TransAct Appoints Dana Loof as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth and Platform Expansion

HAMDEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or the “Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and integrated printing solutions, today announced the appointment of Dana Loof as Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Loof will lead TransAct’s global marketing organization, with a mandate to strengthen brand leadership, sharpen go-to-market execution, and accelerate adoption of the Company’s growing technology portfolio.

Ms. Loof has a 30-year track record leading high-growth technology companies, where she has been responsible for global marketing strategy, brand strategy and positioning, category building, revenue generation, and customer engagement initiatives. In her role, she will be responsible for defining TransAct’s global marketing strategy, unifying brand and product positioning, and driving demand and customer loyalty across the Company’s core markets.

Her appointment underscores TransAct’s strategic focus on accelerating growth and expanding the reach of its BOHA! platform, as well as its casino and gaming solutions. TransAct’s software-led offerings enable customers to improve safety and operational efficiency, as well as comply with regulatory standards using data-driven insights and automation to better serve their markets.

“Dana brings a rare combination of category-creation leadership and revenue-driven marketing execution,” said John Dillon, Chief Executive Officer of TransAct. “As we continue to scale our software and platform strategy, Dana’s experience building strong market narratives, aligning marketing with sales, and leading high-performance teams will be instrumental in strengthening our position and driving sustained growth.”

Prior to joining TransAct, Ms. Loof worked as an independent consultant providing chief marketing officer services and served as Chief Marketing Officer at Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV), where she led the go-to-market strategy for a new category of AI-enabled security detection products. Previously, she held senior marketing leadership roles at Palo Alto Networks, Symantec Corporation and Oracle, supporting companies through periods of rapid growth, market expansion, and strategic transformation.

“I’m excited to join TransAct at a pivotal moment in its transformation,” said Ms. Loof. “The Company has a strong foundation, differentiated technology, and a clear opportunity to lead in existing markets and expand into new markets. My focus will be on sharpening our positioning, building a modern, scalable marketing engine, and deepening customer engagement to drive measurable, sustainable growth.”

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and integrated printing solutions for large and emerging markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!®, AccuDate®, EPICENTRAL®, Epic and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 4.0 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

