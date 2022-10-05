Traefik Labs Recognized as 2022 HashiCorp Integration Partner of the Year

Multiple product integrations enhance user experience, automate multi-cloud networking and infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Traefik Labs, creator of the open source Traefik Proxy with 3 billion downloads, announced today that the company received the 2022 HashiCorp Technology Partner of the Year award for Integration Partner of the Year.

Traefik Labs, a leading cloud-native networking stack, built multiple integrations this year for HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) Consul, HCP Vault, and HashiCorp Nomad. Traefik Proxy 2.9 is currently available with tighter integration with Consul and Nomad to facilitate canary deployments. DevOps teams can now easily target a subset of production users when publishing a new version of an application to get early feedback and identify issues only encountered with production traffic.

With the largest number of cross-product integrations over the past 12 months, Traefik earns the Integration Partner of the Year award.

“Representing two major open source communities, Traefik Labs and HashiCorp have a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact in the DevOps and cloud native industry. This award symbolizes the progress we’ve made thus far together and we look forward to continuing to serve our mutual users for years to come,” said Emile Vauge, founder and CEO, Traefik Labs.

The HashiCorp Partner of the Year awards honor exceptional partners within the HashiCorp Partner Network for their enduring commitment to building integrations for the HashiCorp suite of multi-cloud infrastructure automation products used by enterprises around the globe.

Partners were recognized across the following categories: Integration Partner of the Year, Emerging Partner of the Year, Collaboration Partner of the Year, and Technology Partner of the Year. HashiCorp selected the award winners.

“We are pleased to award Traefik Labs with the HashiCorp Technology Partner of the Year award for Integrations,” said Asvin Ramesh, Senior Director, Alliances at HashiCorp. “Our technology partners are critical for delivering full stack solutions to our customers. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions and collaborative efforts that Traefik Labs has exhibited over the past year.”

HashiCorp works with partners worldwide to deliver consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application.

Open source Traefik Proxy continues to be one of the fastest-growing technologies in the cloud native ecosystem and ranks among the top 10 most downloaded software from Docker Hub. It is the default ingress in two popular container orchestrators, Rancher K3s and Hashicorp Nomad.

In August, the company released Traefik Proxy 2.8 which included integrations with HashiCorp Nomad. Traefik Proxy became the first ingress and reverse proxy to integrate natively with Nomad’s new Service Discovery feature.

About Traefik Labs

Traefik Labs develops the world’s most popular cloud-native application networking stack. Traefik’s modern approach to networking helps developers and operations teams of all sizes build, deploy and run modern microservices applications quickly and easily across data centers, on-premises servers, and public clouds from the origin to the edge. Used by the world’s largest enterprises, Traefik Proxy is one of Docker Hub’s top 10 projects, with over 3 billion downloads. Founded in 2016, Traefik Labs is backed by investors including Balderton Capital, Elaia, 360 Capital Partner, and Kima Ventures. For more information, visit traefik.io and follow @traefik on Twitter.

