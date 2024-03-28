Traders Have a Powerful New Tool With the Launch of the iFi AI Artificial Intelligence-Powered Stock Research Platform

Built in partnership with IBM watsonx, iFi AI provides forecasted returns for more than 1,000 stocks and ETFs with exceptional transparency, confidence values assigned to each





Approaches underpinning iFi AI already power more than $6 billion in institutional assets; CEO Ron Insana brings decades of investment experience

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The best traders are always looking for an edge. The rise of artificial intelligence has brought with it a range of AI-powered and AI-adjacent trading tools, but none that both uncover opportunities and specify a level of confidence in potential performance. None, that is, until today, with the introduction of iFi AI.

Download iFi AI from the App Store here.

Built in partnership with IBM watsonx, the world’s most robust generative AI and scientific data platform, iFi AI harnesses millions of data points alongside macro, fundamental and technical signals and alternative data sources to provide forecasted returns for more than 1,000 stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Alongside each forecasted return, iFi AI also provides an assigned Confidence Value, a specific numerical value showing iFi AI users the level of conviction the firm’s model has identified for each and every trade.

Says iFi AI Chief Executive Officer Ron Insana, “Knowing what to trade and when to trade it; that’s every trader’s holy grail. Large institutions and sophisticated private fund managers have long made use of AI-powered approaches, giving themselves an advantage over the rest of the market in separating signal from noise. But now, for the first time, those same tools are being made available to all. The technology underpinning iFi AI is already powering more than $6 billion in institutional assets, and we’re democratizing access to this tech for traders of all types and sizes.”

“AI isn’t just about assimilating millions of data points or using generative AI to summarize and encapsulate the key trends moving markets, though iFi can certainly do all of that. AI in trading needs to be both a tool for idea discovery and for measuring the probability and conviction behind each such idea. That is where iFi AI shines and why I am so excited to be introducing our new app and web-based portal,” added Insana, who brings decades of experience as an asset manager, financial journalist and commentator to his role leading iFi AI.

iFi AI allows a high degree of customization and personalization, allowing users to:

Discover new trade ideas, including stocks and ETFs with the highest forecasted returns, confidence and accuracy;

Build highly individualized screening criteria;

Receive regular updates and summaries of major market, sector- and stock-specific moves, powered by the generative AI of IBM watsonx;

Monitor heatmaps and iFi AI’s Best Ideas; and

Create watchlists to track your favorite stocks’ and ETFs’ iFi AI forecasts, all of which are powered by the iFi AI platform, which is constantly learning, evolving and helping users stay ahead of the market as news breaks.

“iFi AI is a transformative platform, better equipping traders to identify the most opportunistic moments to add to or discard from positions,” added Insana. “With this transformative platform coming to market at such a transformative moment, when AI is poised to upend so much of traditional finance, my colleagues and I could not be more excited to tell the iFi AI story and to help more traders make use of the best-in-class technology that can help them find their next great trade.”

For more information and to download the iFi AI app, please visit https://i-fi.ai/ or download from the App Store here.

About iFi AI



iFi AI transforms billions of data points in actionable insights, driving smarter investment decisions. With $6 billion in institutional assets already powered by iFi AI’s proprietary technology, iFi AI is democratizing smarter investing by harnessing a world’s worth of information through the power of artificial intelligence. In partnership with IBM and Watsonx, the world’s most robust generative AI and scientific data platform, iFi AI combines relevant information from millions of news articles with macro, fundamental and technical signals, along with alternative data, to provide forecasted returns for hundreds of stocks and ETFs. With exceptional transparency and confidence values assigned to each prediction, iFi AI users know what to trade and when to trade it.

For more information, please visit: https://i-fi.ai/

Contacts

Media:

Chris Sullivan/Rob Jesselson



Craft & Capital



chris@craftandcapital.com

rob@craftandcapital.com